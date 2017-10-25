Weekend Getaway to Yellow Springs, Ohio

All four seasons coexist at Sunrise Cafe. Acrylic scenes of spring, summer, fall and winter cover the walls and ceiling. The kitchen churns out organic veggie patties and sage-spiced biscuits and gravy while a server, toting a baby, fills a mug. Nearly everything is prepared in-house, she says.

This scratch-made ethos spills from one independent coffee shop and bookstore to the next-yes, several of each-in this southwest Ohio village of 3,800 residents. Far from the snowbelt in the state's northeast corner, fall clings a bit longer in Yellow Springs. Quiet trails in John Bryan State Park and Clifton Gorge reach bluffs, trickling waterfalls and old hardwoods defining the Miami Valley. The village is a haven for academics, artists and rainbow flags-feeding off the progressive DNA of Antioch College. The liberal arts school, founded in 1850 by an abolitionist, touts Coretta Scott King among its alumni.