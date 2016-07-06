Top Free Things To Do In Ohio

Toledo Museum of Art, Toledo (pictured) With more than 30,000 significant works, including Picasso, Matisse and Monet, the museum can fill a day. toledomuseum.org

Cincinnati Art Museum This encyclopedic art museum holds more than 65,000 objects spanning 6,000 years. An exhibit on the role of cats in Egyptian mythology, Divine Felines: Cats of Ancient Egypt, opens June 18. cincinnatiartmuseum.org

Cleveland Museum of Art After examining masters like Renoir, Monet, Dalí and Picasso, create your own virtual painting on touchscreens at the Gallery One learning center. clevelandart.org

Kennedy Museum of Art, Athens The Ohio University museum displays Southwestern Native American textiles and jewelry, art that reflects African traditions, and 19th- and 20th-century photographs. ohio.edu/museum