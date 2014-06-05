Sandusky Trip Guide

Most people come here for Cedar Point, the self-proclaimed "Roller Coaster Capital of the World," but there's plenty to explore between thrills.

What to do

Cedar Point This 364-acre thrill-seeker's peninsula boasts 17 roller coasters along with plenty of family-friendly rides, shows and attractions. Brave Top Thrill Dragster, a 42-story tall coaster that launches riders from 0 to 120 miles per hour in less than four seconds. cedarpoint.com

Firelands Winery Sample a wide range of vintages at one of the state's oldest and largest wine producers. Don't miss the smooth ice wine, made with grapes flown in from a neighboring island during the winter. firelandswinery.com

Merry-Go-Round Museum Housed in a grand former post office, this enchanting museum provides eye-opening tours covering the history of carousels. The main attraction is an intricately carved and painted 1939 carousel visitors can ride. merrygoroundmuseum.org

Toft's Dipping Parlor You can order Toft's ice cream from several places in town, but if you want to see where the dozens of flavors are made, this parlor waits 10 minutes west of downtown. Be warned: The menu may say "one scoop," but what you get looks more like three. toftdairy.com

Where to eat

Berardi's Family Kitchen Berardi's adds a dash of local flavor to the chain restaurants that pack Sandusky. Try the legendary thick-cut fries, which were served at Cedar Point from 1939 through 1978. sanduskyberardis.com

Crush Wine Bar This classy downtown restaurant has two areas: a "Kitchenbar," with an Asian Fusion menu of kicky noodle bowls, and a wine bar serving small plates like pan-roasted Brussels sprouts in a truffle-balsamic sauce. sanduskywinebar.com

Where to stay

Great Wolf Lodge A bounty of activities keeps the kids entertained, and adults appreciate the North Woods vibe and eco-friendly practices at this large water park lodge. greatwolf.com/sandusky

Kalahari Resort Families find plenty to like about Kalahari: water parks, activities and terrific pizza. The Sandusky location also features a zipline ride, ropes course and African animal encounter. kalahariresorts.com/ohio