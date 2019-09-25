Sandusky and the Lake Erie shore, Ohio

Lake Erie Shore Trip Guide
Summertime is prime time in northern Ohio, where a narrow span of Lake Erie separates America’s roller-coaster mecca in Sandusky from Kelleys Island and Put-in-Bay for the choice of serene or boisterous—sometimes in the same day. Check out our trip guide for what to do, where to eat and where to stay.
Lake Erie Shore Two-Day Getaway
Summertime is prime time along Ohio's Lake Erie shore, where families thrill and chill on the water.
I Bought a Lighthouse
An Ohio lighthouse becomes a summer home after a challenging renovation.
Sandusky Trip Guide
Most people come here for Cedar Point, the self-proclaimed "Roller Coaster Capital of the World," but there's plenty to explore between thrills.
Treasures of Ohio's Lake Erie Shore
A ribbon of Lake Erie separates the roller coaster mecca of Sandusky on mainland Ohio from a pair of island escapes: Kelleys Island and Put-in-Bay.
5 Reasons to Spend the Night at Ohio's The Wilds
The Wilds—a 10,000-acre conservation center in southeastern Ohio that's home to endangered and threatened species—will make you feel like you're on an African safari, especially if you spend the night in a yurt.