Two-Day Getaway to Hocking Hills

Day 1

Acres of fern-filled valleys, forests and overlooks cradle Conkle's Hollow Rim Trail in Hocking Hills State Park, where there are also fishing and nature programs.

Nearby, a sandstone gorge with cascading waterfalls and 200-foot-high sheer cliffs wows explorers at Conkle's Hollow State Nature Preserve.

The bluff in Hocking Hills' Conkle's Hollow. Hocking Hills, Ohio. The bluff in Hocking Hills' Conkle's Hollow.

Glenlaurel Scottish Inn and Cottages celebrates fine dining: Scottish bagpipes announce candlelight meals in the manor set on the estate's 140 acres.

Well-appointed vacation homes are perfect for large family gatherings (most sleep 12 or more) at Buffalo Cabins & Lodges; some include heated pools, hot tubs and grills on the patio.

Day 2

Travelers strap on zipline harnesses then zoom over a cave and rock cliffs; sky bridges provide treetop views at Hocking Hills Canopy Tours.

Starters of a basket of mini corn bread muffins and whipped honey butter transition to lunches of tasty smoked meats at roadhouse-style Millstone BBQ.

Spend the afternoon with naturalist who leads hikes through Hocking Hills Adventure Trek.

Live music accompanies beautifully plated, seasonal dinners created by culinary students at Rhapsody in Nelsonville, 26 miles east of Hocking Hills.

Wow moment

Among the fascinating sandstone formations at Hocking Hills State Park, Ash Cave draws the most attention with its 100-foot-high natural awning that shelters a sandy trail. Towering hemlocks and a seasonal waterfall add to the splendor.

Ash Cave in Hocking Hills State Park. Ash Cave in Hocking Hills State Park.

Stay to remember