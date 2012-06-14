Hocking Hills Trip Guide

The mist of waterfalls and the shade of hemlocks cool summer days. Dinners by candlelight and relaxing soaks warm the nights. Check out our trip guide for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Ohio's Hocking Hills.

Do

Columbus Washboard Company Still turning out washboards by hand, the Logan factory holds guided tours weaving history with fun tales of washboard use. Call ahead to reserve your spot on the tour and to visit the gift shop. columbuswashboard.com

Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve Waterfalls cascade over the sheer cliffs of this forested sandstone gorge near Hocking Hills State Park. Trails wind down the narrow valley floor as well as along the bluff top. ohiodnr.gov

Hocking Hills Adventure Trek Pick your adventure—waterfall or cliff rappelling, rock climbing, archery, fishing, nature exploration—and a professional guide will lead the way. Most treks are in Hocking State Forest. hockinghillsadventuretrek.com

Hocking Hills Canopy Tours Ziplines and sky bridges in Rockbridge create a route through the tree canopy for views of a river and limestone caves. hockinghillscanopytours.com

Hocking Hills State Park More than 30 miles of hiking trails and two mountain biking trails crisscross the 2,356 acres of hemlock-shaded gorges, sandstone caves and waterfalls, such as the weather-dependent one at 90-foot-tall Ash Cave. Head to the new visitors center—more than twice the size of the original—to learn about the best trails. The John Glenn Astronomy Park offers stargazing and free programs on weekends. parks.ohiodnr.gov

Hocking Hills State Park Hocking Hills State Park.

Rockmill Brewery Sip Belgian-style beers—including an amber, fruity and smooth Dubbel—in a tasting room with a stone fireplace at a former farm in Lancaster. rockmillbrewery.com

Eat

M and M Family Diner All-day breakfast fare and eclectic decor star at this homey hangout in Logan. M and M Family Diner

Millstone BBQ Starters of mini cornbread muffins with whipped honey butter transition to meals of smoked meats at this roadhouse-style joint in Logan. We love the saucy bacon-wrapped burnt ends. millstonebbq.com

Rhapsody Seasonal, high-end comfort food made and served by students in the Hocking College culinary arts program makes the 30-minute drive from the state park to Nelsonville worth it. S'mores cake is a great end to any meal. rhapsody.hocking.edu

Stay

Buffalo Lodging Company Well-appointed vacation homes near Rockbridge handle large groups (many sleep 12 or more). Some include heated pools, outdoor fire rings and grills. buffalolodgingcompany.com

Glenlaurel, A Scottish Inn and Cottages Scottish bagpipes might announce candlelight meals in the manor set on 140 acres. Elegant rooms, a spa and secluded trails round out a stay in the adults-only spot near Rockbridge. glenlaurel.com

Inn and Spa at Cedar Falls Guest rooms and cottages nail the cozy retreat-in-the-woods aesthetic, down to the in-room fireplaces and forest views. Three new high-end yurts come with a dome for stargazing. The on-site restaurant, Kindred Spirits, dishes upscale American fare, and nearby trails lead into Hocking Hills State Park. innatcedarfalls.com

Inn and Spa at Cedar Falls Kindred Spirits restaurant at Inn and Spa at Cedar Falls.