Drive 50 miles southeast of Columbus and you'll feel like you've entered another world—one of lush forests dotted with caves, gorges and waterfalls. Here are 7 activities families will enjoy.

Fun Things to Do with Kids in the Hocking Hills

Hocking Hills State Park Hike through fern-filled valleys and stop at sweeping overlooks as you explore some of the park's more than 2,300 acres. For hands-on lessons about the region's plants and animals, attend a naturalist-led event or program.

Hocking Hills Canopy Tours There's no shortage of zipline courses in the Hocking Hills, but Hocking Hills Canopy Tours created one specifically for children. On the DragonFly Zipline Adventure tour, kids soar on eight ziplines, traverse three bridges and experience a sky tunnel.

Hocking Hills Canopy Tour Photos courtesy of Hocking Hills Canopy Tours

Hocking Hills Adventures The family fun package includes a two-hour canoe ride on the Hocking River, and each person gets two go-kart rides and a game on the 18-hole miniature golf course.

Spotted Horse Ranch Children 8 and older can take one-hour guided trail rides on gentle Appaloosa horses.

Adventure Golf at Rempel's Grove On a wooded hillside with a cave, waterfall and streams, this course is simple enough for kids to complete and challenging enough to keep parents entertained.