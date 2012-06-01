Exploring Ohio's Edge of Appalachia

Adams County, Ohio, rests on the edge of the Appalachian foothills, 60 miles southeast of Cincinnati along the Ohio River. For years, travelers zipped through on the Ohio River Scenic Byway (US-52) as they raced to Shawnee State Park in neighboring Scioto County.

But Adams County has a quiet beauty all its own. You can visit Adams County's dozen-plus parks and preserves, fledgling Amish community and surprisingly upscale bed and breakfasts. The region may feel blessedly undiscovered—Adams County rewards explorers more than tourists.

