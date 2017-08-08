Riding a high-wire unicycle, splashing in a massive fountain and feeding giraffes highlight a family weekend in Columbus, Ohio. Here are must-dos for your next road trip to the capital city.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Herb gardens, a canopy walk, play structures and a Hocking Hills-inspired splash area—waterfall and all—cover the recently added 2-acre Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Children's Garden. Another kid favorite: the Paul Busse Model Garden Railway, which winds through a storybook village among conifers, vines and shrubs.

Scioto Mile Fountain at Bicentennial Park Scioto Mile Fountain | Credit: Rod Berry/Ohio Stock Photography

Scioto Mile

At this 145-acre green space, kids race to the Scioto Mile Fountain, the city's splash pad that shoots more than 1,000 jets of water. You'll also find a pedestrian trail, an amphitheater and the city's Cultural Arts Center, where you can take classes on painting, ceramics and more.

Columbus, Ohio bookstore The Book Loft of German Village | Credit: Rebecca Richey/@Eatingbooks

The Book Loft

Thirty-two rooms of reads make The Book Loft in the German Village neighborhood a novel destination. Bookworms browse the five dedicated children's rooms, including an impressive collection of teen and young adult literature.

Columbus Zoo Ohio

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

This zoo in Powell is home to more than 10,000 animals from around the world. The Heart of Africa exhibit houses perennial favorites like lions, zebras, cheetahs and wildebeests in an expansive savanna setting. Feeling wild? Stick around to feed the giraffes or ride a camel.

North Market

Even the pickiest eaters find culinary satisfaction in the wide variety of baked goods and prepared foods sold at North Market (two locations). Unique offerings include hotdogs with Reuben toppings and banana nut soft pretzels. Even ice cream flavors seem inspired: Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams scoops wildberry lavender and salted peanut butter at the spot that started her on the road to fame.

Slate Run Historical Farm

Get in touch with your inner Laura Ingalls Wilder at Slate Run Historical Farm, 20 miles southeast of Columbus. Tours and demos immerse visitors in what life was like at a late-1800s house and barn. Kids love the up-close encounters with pigs, turkeys, and horses—and may even get the chance to herd some sheep.

Topiary Garden Park

Sculpted evergreens re-create the scene from Georges Seurat's pointillist painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Isle of La Grande Jatte. Bring along a sketchpad to Topiary Garden Park and see if you can get the kids to create some of their own art!

Exploring Columbus: Family Credit: Courtesy of COSI Columbus

Center of Science and Industry

With interactive exhibits covering themes like space, energy and the oceans, there's a world of activity for the family at COSI. Ride inside a Mars rover simulator or on a high-wire unicycle that lets even the most unbalanced rider pedal across an 84-foot-long cable. Little Kidspace includes a tree house and a light-and-shadow workshop.

Olentangy Indian Caverns

A few miles from the Columbus Zoo, you can journey into underground caverns believed to have been used by the Wyandotte Indians as refuge from inclement weather. Venture back aboveground to explore the on-site country store, gem mining area, playground and minigolf course.

Ohio Village