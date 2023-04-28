Enjoy River Paths and Historic Neighborhoods in Columbus, Ohio

To get acquainted with Ohio’s capital, follow pathways along the Scioto River, explore the brick streets of German Village and find your new favorite dress-to-impress outfit in the Short North.

My Perfect Day

History comes to life around every gaslight-illuminated corner of 19th-century German Village. I like to start my day here with a soufflé egg sandwich at Fox in the Snow. Happily stuffed, I'm ready to walk or rent a CoGo Bike, traversing the Scioto Mile along the downtown riverfront.

Cool off at North Market, a public market since 1876. Don't miss the pretzels with sweet or savory toppings from Brezel.

High Street is home to a number of great dinner options, but it's hard to beat the industrial-chic ambience of The Pearl. I'm a huge fan of their oyster bar—it's called The Pearl for a reason.

Bucket List

Short North

Art gave the Short North neighborhood its emerging identity back in the 1980s, and galleries continue to be a big part of the scene. Today you'll find them next to fashion-forward boutiques, buzzy restaurants and cool cocktail lounges.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Feed giraffes, ride a camel and encounter wildebeests in an expansive savanna setting at this world-class zoo in Powell. On summer days, cool off at Zoombezi Bay, home to a wave pool, Baboon Lagoon play area and lazy river.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Now a nationwide brand, Jeni's was born here when Jeni Britton helped pioneer the artisan ice cream trend in 2002. Expect unique flavors like butterscotch popcorn and dairy-free cold brew with coconut cream at multiple locations.

Topiary Garden

Stroll a horticultural reproduction of the Georges Seurat painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. This oasis of greenery in the city center is said to be the only topiary garden in the world based on a work of art.

Columbus Museum of Art

Dating to 1878, this museum's collection features late 19th- and early 20th-century American and European works. For a more contemporary focus, head to the museum's Pizzuti Collection in the Short North.

doghouse columbus hotel and brewery Credit: Courtesy of Experience Columbus

3 Places to Experience Columbus' Beer Scene

Since German immigrant Louis Hoster opened a brewery here in 1836, Columbus has built a reputation for its beer scene. The city's oldest craft brewery in operation (opened in 1988), Columbus Brewing Company keeps things fresh with a new Beer Hall and 24 rotating taps. Trace more than 180 years of local brewing lore on a 1-mile Brewery District Walking Tour with Columbus Food Adventures. Billed as the world's first craft beer hotel, DogHouse Columbus Hotel and Brewery brims with hoppiness: in-room taps, showers with beer fridges and a dog-friendly patio.

Family Hits

Eat

Schmidt's Restaurant and Sausage Haus has roots in German Village that date to 1886. Allowing the kiddos to indulge in half-pound cream puffs will likely earn you "parent of the day" status.

Play

At the Center of Science and Industry (aka COSI), exhibits include Dinosaur Gallery, which traces the evolution of dinosaurs into many of the birds we know today.

Budget Picks

Explore, climb and learn at 20 area Metro Parks. Hike to see a 25-foot-tall waterfall at Quarry Trails, get immersed in oak-hickory forests at Blendon Woods or try to spot bison at Battelle Darby Creek.

franklin park conservatory and botanical gardens Credit: Ryan Donnell

Photo Op!

If you didn't 'gram Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, were you really here?

veritas small plate beets oranges Credit: Samuel Thomas Kendall

Worth the Splurge

Chef Josh Dalton changes his menu regularly at Veritas. Upscale small plates present unique flavor combinations, such as beets and oranges with tahini.

Where to Stay