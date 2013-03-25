The City of Rock and Roll has a playlist of attractions that includes University Circle’s 10 museums and galleries, and Little Italy’s hillside bakeries and restaurants. Oh, and there’s that rockin’ hall of fame too. Check out our trip guide of what to do, where to eat, and where to stay.

Top Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio

Do

The Arcade Cleveland

Shop, dine or simply pop inside for photos at one of the city's most iconic public spaces. The Victorian-era retail center features a massive glass ceiling, sparkly railings and the Hyatt Regency Cleveland hotel.

Cleveland Botanical Garden

Eleven outdoor spaces feature roses, topiaries, perennials, herbs, a Japanese garden and more. If you're visiting with kids, explore the Hershey Children's Garden.

Cleveland Museum of Art

The impressive collection spans 6,000 years of art. Look for highlights like Andy Warhol's Marilyn x 100 and a 5,000-year-old statuette believed to be from Western Anatolia.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

In addition to displaying favorites such as dinosaur skeletons and gemstones, this University Circle attraction encompasses a new wildlife center and woods garden.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Ohio Cuyahoga Valley National Park | Credit: Bob Stefko

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Thirty minutes from downtown, forests, waterfalls, bike trails and a scenic train promise a family-friendly retreat.

Great Lakes Science Center

Kids learn about living in space, the Apollo command module and the history of space exploration in the NASA Glenn Visitor Center.

Lake View Cemetery

This cemetery feels like a park with views of Lake Erie. Visit the James A. Garfield Monument and the Tiffany-designed interior of Wade Memorial Chapel.

Playhouse Square Playhouse Square | Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki/Redux

Playhouse Square

An outdoor chandelier with more than 4,200 crystals reflects the ornate lobbies of surrounding movie palaces at Playhouse Square.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum | Credit: Bob Stefko

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum

Look for treasures like Jimi Hendrix's childhood drawings, check out special exhibits, or get a taste of annual induction ceremony performances through the Power of Rock Experience show at this popular museum.

West Side Market West Side Market | Credit: Randall Lee Schieber

West Side Market

More than 100 booths and stalls sell everything from soup to nuts at the indoor market; vendors reflect Cleveland's melting-pot heritage.

Eat and Drink

Alley Cat Oyster Bar

Views of the Cuyahoga River complement seafood dishes (including, of course, oysters) in the buzzy Flats East Bank area.

Cleveland Tea Revival

The husband-and-wife team of owners will happily explain the secrets of kombucha, puerh and oolong.

Great Lakes Brewing Company

Sample from a dozen or so craft beers on tap in an 1870s tavern. Flights pair well with a plate of locally sourced meats, cheese and produce.

Mabel's BBQ

Ribs, brisket and pork belly slow-cook to juicy perfection in wood-fire smokers at this downtown joint, an endeavor of celebrity chef and Cleveland native Michael Symon.

Mabel's BBQ Mabel's BBQ | Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki/Redux

Melt Bar and Grilled

The grilled cheese-centric menu lists more than 20 options. We love the Monte Cristo, with honey ham, turkey, two cheeses and berry preserves. Four locations in Cleveland, plus others throughout Ohio.

Noble Beast Brewing Company

The family-run brewery and restaurant turns out exceptional brews, as well as creative dishes like pickled watermelon rind salad with edible flowers.

Presti's Bakery and Cafe

Baseball-size cream puffs, cannoli and tiramisu are just a few of the sweet treats at the family-owned spot in Little Italy, opened in 1903.

Stay

Drury Plaza Hotel Cleveland Downtown

Two fully restored 1931 murals by Cora Holden highlight a two-story lobby in the former Cleveland Board of Education Building. The hotel opened in 2016 after a $52 million renovation.

Glidden House

A converted 1910 French Gothic mansion gives guests a choice of vintage suites in the original structure or more modern rooms.

Metropolitan at the 9

the schofield hotel man newspaper cleveland ohio Schofield Hotel | Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki

The Schofield Hotel

Playful nods to the city's musical and manufacturing history—acoustic guitar loaners, sock-monkey-and-argyle-sweater carpet design—elevate the experience at this 122-room Kimpton lodging.

The Tudor Arms

Restored murals and sculptures in public areas contrast with guest rooms' sleek Euro-style furnishings in the 1929 hotel.