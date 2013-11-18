Museums, parks, science centers and outdoor adventures—Cleveland rocks your Midwest weekend getaway with tons of fun stuff to do with the family.

Great Lakes Science Center Cleveland Ohio Great Lakes Science Center | Credit: Courtesy of positivelycleveland.com/Scott Meivogel

Great Lakes Science Center

You can't miss the Great Lakes Science Center; just look for the 150-foot wind turbine on the lawn. (The center is also across the street from the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.) The Science Phenomena displays let you play mad scientist by sticking your hand into a tornado and using static electricity to make your hair stand on end. Aspiring astronauts beeline straight for the NASA Glenn Visitors Center to peer inside a command module and get a feel for what it's like to live on the International Space Station.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

An expansion at the 180-acre zoo created an elephant habitat with two pools and a heated outdoor sandbox. You can get startlingly close to these gentle giants, and also to the giraffes, zebras, kangaroos and other animal residents.

Lake Metroparks Farmpark

If your family's interests run more toward farm animals than wild animals, head 25 miles east of Cleveland for this fresh-air adventure. The learning center is a working farm, meaning you'll get to see animals, watch cow-milking and sheep-herding demos, and check out honey and maple syrup production. Hop on a wagon pulled by horse or tractor for a jaunty ride around the grounds enhanced by horse pastures and a lake.

Melt Bar and Grilled

Melt gussies up the humble grilled cheese sandwich with gourmet add-ons such as sauerkraut, smoked turkey, jalapeños, walleye, berry jam, pesto-even pierogis! Purists (or picky eaters) can always opt for a Kindergartner, the toasted classic with cheese and bread only. You should know going in: These sandwiches are ginormous. Come starving, or plan to share. Multiple locations.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium Greater Cleveland Aquarium | Credit: Courtesy of www.positivelycleveland.com/Scott Meivogel

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

The building housing Ohio's only freestanding aquarium was once a 19th-century power plant. These days, the mazelike structure holds thousands of fish and marine life specimens from all over the world in a million gallons of water. Touch displays let you get your hands on green sea anemones, and walking though the SeaTube tunnel feels like you're strolling across the ocean floor as sharks and stingrays glide overhead.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Founded in 1920, this University Circle fixture includes a Human Origins Gallery that traces 6 million years of evolution from fossils and primates to modern man. (Say hi to Lucy, a re-created 3.2 million-year-old partial skeleton and the centerpiece of the exhibit.) The museum is being expanded and exhibits redesigned cmnh.org

A Christmas Story House and Museum

For loyal fans, this cult classic is required viewing at least once during the holiday season. The restored Cleveland house where the movie was filmed stays open year-round for pilgrimages. Want to pretend to shoot the coveted Red Ryder BB gun? Knock yourself out. Oh, and the leg lamps in the gift shop make ideal souvenirs. achristmasstoryhouse.com

Cedar Point

This destination amusement park, an hour west of Cleveland, is mecca for adrenaline junkies, boasting 17 roller coasters and other extreme rides. We dare you not to scream on the Steel Vengeance as it races down the track at 74 mph. Not quite that brave? Elsewhere in the 365 acres, you'll find plenty of tamer options, such as Snoopy-theme rides and attractions for younger guests, live entertainment and the Soak City waterpark.

Cedar Point Credit: Photo courtesy of Cedar Point

Cuyahoga Valley National Park