Molly Cheraso, owner of the new Verbena Free Spirited Shoppe, talks about why this entrepreneurial Cleveland area is a must-see.

Why You Need to Visit The Cleveland Neighborhood of Hingetown

Molly Cheraso's path from full-time banker to full-time shop owner began during the pandemic. First her husband gave up drinking alcohol, then she decided to do the same. And she got passionate about the subject. She researched non-alcoholic (NA) drinks, holding pop-ups across her hometown of Cleveland. When she hosted a pop-up in Hingetown, she knew this was the neighborhood where she belonged. Not only was it a destination with a lot of foot traffic, it was also an incubator for businesses with ahead-of-the-curve ideas.

In early July, Cheraso opened Verbena Free Spirited Shoppe, Cafe and Dry Bar—Cleveland's first NA brick-and-mortar store—at the former site of Cleveland Tea Revival. She serves a day menu and night menu, each with light meals and snacks as well as alcohol-free drinks, coffee, and an assortment of Cleveland Tea Revival's blends.

She's excited about the future of Hingetown, an enclave of the hip Ohio City area of Cleveland. Here's how she recommends exploring.

Good Eats and Fun Beats

There's no shortage of good eats no matter what type of food you like. Pop into the James Beard Award-nominated Larder for a creative take on the classic deli. My husband's favorite sandwich of all time is their Pastrami Reuben. We never leave without some of their delicious baked goods—Oatmeal Cream Pie for my husband; I love their black-and-white cookies!

Beet Jar, a vegan cafe, juice bar and grocery, is my favorite lunch spot. I love the Blue juice and the Bravocado, which comes with smoked coconut, avocado, cashew mayo, onion and spring mix. Amba creates great modern Indian food. I go to Rising Star for coffee. On warm, sunny Cleveland days, Rising Star opens the firetruck garage doors, and the tables out front provide some of the best people- and dog-watching in the city. I get a decaf oat milk latte every morning.

We share a patio with the best bar in town, Jukebox! They have great food plus music trivia nights every Wednesday.

If you're into music, the Music Settlement's Bop Stop's performance calendar is a real treat, filled with amazing live acts.

Get Moving

Hingetown has a lot of great places for wellness and fitness. Harness Cycle is a Hingetown original. Nothing beats taking a heart-pumping cycle class in a candlelit room, with the best music and people. Soul Yoga classes take place inside a beautiful second-floor studio that overlooks Lake Erie.

Shop Local

My first pop-up was at City Goods, a cool collection of local artists and shops. Chagrin Valley Soap and Salve products make amazing gifts; Capsoul crafts the most unique luggage and backpacks, both functional and chic; and iLTHY sells the coolest Cleveland apparel. Urban Orchid makes super creative floral arrangements, gift baskets and wedding bouquets.

I've tried to become more conscious about buying from fast-fashion brands and getting as much as I can secondhand. Having Avalon Exchange in my backyard is perfect because they have a large variety of styles and sizes and really good prices, plus it's all organized so I feel like I'm in a high-end boutique and not a thrift store.

When I'm not shopping vintage or secondhand, I want to be supporting a local small business like Shore Society—filled with coastal chic styles and accessories to enjoy at my favorite nearby spot, Edgewater Beach.

Welcome to Hingetown

Centered at West 29th Street and Detroit Avenue, Hingetown is a small area but one with its own rich history.

How It Started

On West 29th, just south of Detroit Avenue, you can see a Ohio Historical Marker for the LGBT Civil Rights Movement. Stop by to read about the neighborhood's LGBT legacy, then go into The Dean Rufus House of Fun to meet Dean Rufus, the nicest person in the neighborhood, to hear some stories firsthand.

Hingetown also has a history in female entrepreneurship. The Striebinger block (currently home to Verbena, Beet Jar, Dean's House of Fun and Jukebox, among others) was built in 1919 by Maggie Striebinger. Harness Collective continues the legacy of female-owned commercial real estate at The Vitrolite, home to Harness Cycle, Soul Yoga, and Patron Saint. I love grabbing a bite at Patron Saint's all-day cafe and checking out what remains of the original Vitrolite tile showroom on the walls.

