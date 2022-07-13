Explore Music History, Leafy Parks and Mod Museums in Cleveland

Rock out at the famous Hall of Fame, then roll toward the stellar shops and restaurants that hug the Lake Erie shore.

Free and Fab

The collections at The Cleveland Museum of Art span 6,000 years. Look for highlights like Andy Warhol's Marilyn x 100 and a 5 ,000-year-old statuette believed to be from Western Anatolia.

Family Hits

Eat

Melt Bar and Grilled gussies up the humble grilled cheese with gourmet add-ons such as vegan bacon and berry preserves. Purists (or picky eaters) can always opt for a Kindergarten, the cheesy toasted classic.

Play

Diverse outdoor spaces at Cleveland Botanical Garden feature roses, topiaries, herbs, perennials, a Japanese garden and more. Spot honeybees, turtles and frogs in the Hershey Children's Garden.

Budget Pick

Watch cow-milking and horse-grooming demos at Lake Metroparks Farmpark, and check out seasonal maple syrup production at this working farm east of Cleveland. Wagon rides offer a jaunty tour of the bucolic grounds.

rock and roll hall of fame elvis cleveland ohio Credit: Bob Stefko

Bucket List

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Rock fans make pilgrimages to the I.M. Pei-designed museum to learn about the genre's evolution and the artists' often antiestablishment points of view. Tons of memorabilia and music fill airy galleries.

West Side Market

For 109 years, Clevelanders have stocked their kitchens from the indoor market. Buy unique cheeses, hummus, nuts and more from vendors who reflect Cleveland's melting-pot heritage.

The Arcade Cleveland

Shop, dine or simply pop in for photos at one of the city's most iconic public spaces. The Victorian-Era retail center features a massive glass ceiling, sparkly railings and the Hyatt Regency Cleveland hotel.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Thirty minutes from downtown, forests, waterfalls, more than 100 miles of biking and hiking trails, and a scenic excursion train promise a serene getaway at Ohio's only national park.

Playhouse Square

One of the largest performing arts centers in the U.S. stars five theaters restored to 1920s elegance. An outdoor chandelier with 4,200 crystals mirrors the theaters' ornate lobbies.

What to Eat

Breakfast

Dessert for breakfast is totally a thing at Presti's Bakery, a fixture in Little Italy since 1903. Doors open at 6 a.m. for fresh bread; doughnuts; and treats like cannoli, tiramisu and baseball-size cream puffs.

Lunch

Views of the Cuyahoga River complement weekend brunches of lobster omelets and crab cake Benedicts at Alley Cat Oyster Bar in the buzzy Flats East Bank area.

mabel's bbq man tray cleveland ohio Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki

Dinner

Ribs, brisket and pork belly slow-cook to juicy perfection in wood-fire smokers at Mabel's BBQ, a downtown endeavor of celebrity chef and Cleveland native Michael Symon.

Worth the Splurge

Designed to resemble the hull of a cruise ship, Pier W restaurant is set within a cliff overlooking Lake Erie. Fresh seafood and prime meats pair with panoramic city views.

3 Great Places to Get a Sip

Raise your glass, mug or teacup to the immigrants who spawned a full-on brewery boom in Cleveland, with 26 of them operating here by 1910.

Beer

Sample from a dozen or so craft beers on tap at Great Lakes Brewing Company, housed in a 19th-century tavern. Flights pair with locally sourced meats, cheese and produce.

Coffee

The only prescription you need in the 1881 Flandermyer Drug Building: a bold cup of espresso from Civilization (and a freshly baked scone or muffin to go with it).

Tea

Amber Pompeii, the owner of Cleveland Tea Revival, will happily explain the secrets of kombucha, pu-erh and oolong in this warm neighborhood spot.

the schofield hotel man newspaper cleveland ohio Schofield Hotel | Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki

Where to Stay