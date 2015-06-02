The Queen City is a glittering hub of culture and commerce along the Ohio River in the state’s southwest corner. Its crown jewels include pro sports, a stunning art museum and a unique flair for food. Yes, that’s chili on your spaghetti. And it’s delish. Check out our trip guide for what to do, where to eat and where to stay.

Top Things to Do in Cincinnati, Ohio

Do

American Sign Museum American Sign Museum

Vintage signs from Howard Johnson's Ice Cream, Phillips 66, Holiday Inn and others create a glowing trip down memory lane.

Cincinnati Art Museum

Among the museum's 67,000-plus pieces covering 6,000 years, 500 works (most by artists born or trained in Cincinnati) fill one wing dedicated to the Queen City's heritage.

Cincinnati Bell Connector

The streetcar line runs through the heart of Over-the-Rhine, making it a cinch to navigate stops at shops, restaurants, breweries and historic Findlay Market.

Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal Cincinnati Museum Center | Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki/Redux

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum

America's first pro baseball team celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2019 with a $5.5 million renovation of its Hall of Fame, packed with baseball trivia and artifacts

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden | Credit: Randall Lee Schieber

Wander paths through gardens with themes that include native plants and best plants for pollinators, then visit 500-plus animals in the zoo. For an extra fee, Behind the Scenes experiences let you get up close with creatures like penguins and kangaroos.

Contemporary Arts Center

This downtown building explores the art world through temporary exhibits. contemporaryartscenter.org

Findlay Market

At the indoor public market in Over-the-Rhine, vendors sell produce, cheese, spices, and fresh meats year-round.

John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge Cincinnati Ohio John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge | Credit: Ryan Donnell

This precursor to the Brooklyn Bridge was the world's longest when it opened in 1867. Take in the spectacular skyline views on a walk or drive across.

Kings Island

One of the newest experiences: $30 million Orion, the tallest, longest and fastest steel roller coaster at the Mason theme park, 23 miles northeast of Cincinnati. Orion, with speeds up to 91 mph, became the park's 16th coaster.

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki

Situated along the Ohio River (a former dividing line between freedom and slavery for African Americans), this multilevel museum vividly captures the history of slavery and slaves' struggles for freedom.

Over-the-Rhine

Stylish shops and a booming dining scene have transformed this neighborhood known for Italianate architecture and German heritage.

Queen City Underground Tour

Learn about the city's immigrant roots as you see the crypts beneath St. Francis Seraph Church and tunnels dug by beer barons before modern refrigeration.

Cincinnati Ohio Smale Park Smale Riverfront Park | Credit: Ryan Donnell

The $105 million park—with a labyrinth, carousel, splash pad, playground, trail, event lawn and microbrewery—reflects the energy driving downtown revitalization.

Taft Museum of Art

Located in a home that belonged to President Taft's half-brother, this collection includes sacred pieces, Chinese porcelain and European old-master paintings.

Eat and Drink

Blue Ash Chili

Hearty Cincinnati chili tastes great on its own, but it's meant to top spaghetti, a hot dog, fries or an omelet. Blue Ash Chili serves the combos in a no-frills environment.

Boca

Chef-owner David Falk creates seasonal menus with entrees like Amish chicken or Icelandic cod. Chandeliers and wood paneling set the tone for an elegant meal.

The BonBonerie Cincinnato Ohio The BonBonerie | Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki/Redux

Enjoy soups and sandwiches, followed by cookies or cakes, such as an opera cream cupcake, at this popular bakery.

Graeter's Ice Cream

The fourth generation of the Graeter family churns out 30 flavors, including black raspberry chocolate chip and salted caramel.

Lucius Q Lucius Q

Burnt ends feel straight out of Kansas City at this barbecue joint in the rising Pendleton neighborhood. Mustard and vinegary sauces harken to the Carolinas, and the brisket tastes like a slice of Texas.

Mazunte

Ocean-blue walls and worn-wood tables evoke a cantina atmosphere for some of the city's best Mexican food.

Montgomery Inn

Two locations serve fall-off-the-bone ribs smothered in trademark barbecue sauce. Try the Ted's Platter, with both original and smoked ribs, slow-smoked brisket, onion straws, and cornbread.

Nada

Dine on bright Latin-inspired flavors in a colorful dining room. We love the pink grapefruit margaritas and braised meats.

The Quarter Bistro

A seasonal menu (including pizzas) and an art nouveau interior beckon in Mariemont.

Rhinegeist Brewery

In Over-the-Rhine, Rhinegeist pours slightly hoppy beers, such as Cougar Blonde Ale. The former bottling plant ups the fun with ping-pong and cornhole games.

Stay

21c Museum Hotel

Travelers love the contemporary artwork, 156 spacious guest rooms, a spa and on-site fine dining at Metropole—all in a renovated historic building downtown.

AC Hotel Cincinnati at the Banks

A prime location puts guests next to the Great American Ball Park; balconies and the Upper Deck bar offer views over downtown and the river.

Homewood Suites Downtown/Hampton Inn and Suites Downtown

Choose from two hotels—Homewood Suites or Hampton Inn— in the renovated 1926 building that was once home to The Cincinnati Enquirer. Lounges feature local Rookwood pottery and vintage photos.

The Kinley Hotel

Local art pieces and a custom lobby mural up the glam factor at this hotel inside the renovated 1916 Denton Building. On-site restaurant Khora focuses on pasta with locally sourced grains.

The Lytle Park Hotel

The recently opened hotel inside a 1909 building reflects both classic and contemporary nature inspired decor. A four-season rooftop patio overlooks the surrounding park, downtown Cincy and the Ohio River.