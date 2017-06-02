Top Things for Active Travelers to Do in Cincinnati

Exploring the zoo, climbing trees with a saddle harness and rope, taking an underground tour and biking a scenic rails-to-trails route are just some of the adventures awaiting active travelers in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden Explore this 74-acre zoo during spring, when the gardens are in full bloom. Feed lettuce to a giraffe, stroke scaly reptile skin and hike to Cat Canyon for an up-close look at Malayan tigers. cincinnatizoo.org

EarthJoy Tree Adventures Leave your fear of heights at home. This all-ages adventure takes tree climbing to the extreme. Certified instructors show you how to safely ascend and descend using a saddle harness and a rope system. Navigating these knots and pulleys is more of a workout than you might expect, but strategically positioned hammocks and tree chairs give you a chance to catch your breath. climbtreeswithearthjoy.com

Queen City Underground Tour Get down and (maybe a little) dirty on this exploration of some of Cincinnati's underground sites. Wander through the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood and the Gateway District with stops at historical buildings, creepy crypts and mysterious tunnels connecting a network of local breweries. Emerge from Under-the-Rhine at Christian Moerlein Brewing Company tap room. americanlegacytours.com

Loveland Bike Trail Four trailheads give bicyclists access to this 70-mile path in Little Miami State Park (rentals available on the trail). The flat, paved path follows a former railroad line. History buffs will love the scenery-a castle on the Little Miami River, Civil War sites and Indian burial grounds. Refuel in Loveland's downtown cafes and ice cream shops. lovelandbiketrail.com

Legendary Run Golf Course Five sets of tees accommodate all skill levels at this manicured public course. Wildlife habitats maintained by the Audubon Sanctuary Program run alongside some of the greens. legendaryrungolf.com

Wake Nation Cincinnati The first cable wake park in the Midwest makes its home on a 10-acre lake. No boats here; an overhead cable tows daring riders across the surface on wakeboards, water skis and kneeboards. Not feeling brave? Watch the action from the observation deck, or bounce along the trampoline course in the Aqua Glide Waterpark. wakenationcincinnati.com

Wheel Fun Rentals Rent bikes or surreys for a two- or four-wheeled spin through downtown. Wheel Fun provides maps (and helmets and locks) for self-guided tours. Points of interest include the Great American Ballpark, Freedom Center and Fountain Square. wheelfunrentals.com

