Cincinnati Two-Day Itinerary

The Queen City's crown jewels include pro sports, a bounty of great museums and a standout zoo.

Day 1

At the Cincinnati Art Museum , a wing dedicated to the city's rich heritage features more than 400 pieces, mostly by artists born or trained in town.

Cincinnati Art Museum Cincinnati Art Museum. Photo courtesy of CincinnatiUSA.com.

Excellent margaritas and worth-the-calories Mexican dishes secure Nada as a great stop for lunch downtown.

You'll feel like you're walking through someone's lovely home at the Taft Museum of Art — as long as that someone owns a Rembrandt.

The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum shares the team's fascinating beginning.

Cincinnati Enjoy the stories behind pro baseball's oldest team at the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum.

And the day ends well with fall-off-the-bone ribs at either of two locations of Montgomery Inn.

Even if you don't overnight at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, stop in for drinks at Bar and Lounge at Palm Court.

The Lytle Park Hotel inside a 1909 building reflects both classic and contemporary nature-inspired decor.

Day 2

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center celebrates liberty while exploring the history of slavery and the fight to end it.

Exquisite gardens and more than 500 animal species-including rare African painted dogs-entertain visitors at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Fill an afternoon shopping for antiques, artwork, apparel and jewelry in Hyde Park Square.

At Quarter Bistro, a seasonal menu and an art nouveau interior beckon in Mariemont.

Day 3

At the Cincinnati Museum Center, a single ticket buys access to three great museums—Cincinnati History Museum, Museum of Natural History and Science and the Duke Energy Children's Museum. Even better, it's all in the striking Union Terminal, a mosaic-filled, Art Deco jewel.

Cincinnati Museum Center Union Terminal

More information: Cincinnati USA Convention and Visitors Bureau cincyusa.com

Sample More Regional Favorite Foods

Graeter's Ice Cream Throughout the city, the fourth-generation, family-owned ice cream parlors churn out 20 original flavors like Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip. Their French pot process produces just 2 gallons at a time to ensure a rich and creamy frozen treat. graeters.com

Graeter's Ice Cream. Graeter's Ice Cream.

Blue Ash Chili Hearty, award-winning Cincinnati chili is great in a bowl on its own, but it's meant to top a bowl of spaghetti, a hot dog, or an omelet-or fill layers of one-of-a-kind lasagna. Blue Ash Chili serves it all for a low price in a no-frills environment. blueashchili.com

Glier's Goetta Locals consume more than 1 million pounds of this Kentucky company's breakfast sausage each year. Area restaurants like Price Hill Chili incorporate the goetta in their menu items.