20 Top Things to Do in Ohio

Ohio's biggest city offers an appealing variety of family-friendly attractions, including Center of Science and Industry (COSI) (pictured), which fuses playground and museum, with more than 300 interactive exhibits and a movie theater.

Among other favorites: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, home to more than 700 species and the Polar Frontier; and Franklin Park Conservatory, featuring plants of the Himalayan mountains, the rainforest and other climates as well as a collection of work by glass artist Dale Chihuly.

