Top Free Things To Do In North Dakota
The North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum, Scandinavian Heritage Park and North Dakota Museum of Art are just a few of the free things to explore in North Dakota.
Bismarck
North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum (pictured) Fossils and casts of sea creatures that lived in the area 80 million years ago contrast with artifacts used by the Native Americans who inhabited North Dakota from 13,000 years ago to the 1860s. statemuseum.nd.gov
North Dakota State Capitol Guided tours of Bismarck's tallest structure (241 feet), "The Skyscraper on the Prairie," include the 18th-floor observation deck. nd.gov
Former Governors' Mansion State Historic Site Restored to its 1893 appearance, this Victorian house was home to 21 chief executives between 1893 and 1960. history.nd.gov
Knife River Indian Villages
Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site, Stanton Explore a reconstructed Hidatsa earth lodge, a museum and 15 miles of trails, one of which passes through the remains of the village where Sacagawea lived before Lewis and Clark arrived. nps.gov
Fort Union Trading Post
Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site, Williston Discover Fort Union's history as the most important fur-trading site on the upper Missouri River by touring the Bourgeois' House, watching a reenactment of a typical trade and hiking the Bodmer Overlook Trail. nps.gov
More in North Dakota
Scandinavian Heritage Park, Minot (pictured) This park nods to northern Europe with a Danish windmill, Finnish sauna and a 30-foot Swedish Dala horse. scandinavianheritage.org
North Dakota Museum of Art, Grand Forks On the campus of the University of North Dakota, the state's official art museum focuses on contemporary art from around the world. (Free, but suggested donation $5). ndmoa.com