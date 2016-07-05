Top Free Things To Do In North Dakota

North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum (pictured) Fossils and casts of sea creatures that lived in the area 80 million years ago contrast with artifacts used by the Native Americans who inhabited North Dakota from 13,000 years ago to the 1860s. statemuseum.nd.gov

North Dakota State Capitol Guided tours of Bismarck's tallest structure (241 feet), "The Skyscraper on the Prairie," include the 18th-floor observation deck. nd.gov

Former Governors' Mansion State Historic Site Restored to its 1893 appearance, this Victorian house was home to 21 chief executives between 1893 and 1960. history.nd.gov