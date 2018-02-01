Once nicknamed the "Magic City" for its rapid growth in the late 1800s, Minot today is a city of 40,000 that serves as a trading center for north-central North Dakota. Things to do include visiting the Scandinavian Heritage Park and attending the annual Norsk Hostfest, the continent's largest Scandinavian festival.

Things to Do in Minot, North Dakota

What to do

Norsk Høstfest The continent's largest Scandinavian festival arrives in this small north-central city each fall (expected to resume in 2022). High-quality handcrafted merchandise and traveling shows make for a one-of-a-kind experience. hostfest.com

102184379_w Norsk Hostfest. Photo courtesy of North Dakota Tourism

Roosevelt Park Zoo In 1920, the only animal in the zoo was a bison from Montana. Now, new animals are brought in almost every year. rpzoo.com

Scandinavian Heritage Park Explore this nod to northern Europe, which includes a replica stave church, Finnish sauna and 25-foot-tall Swedish Dala horse. scandinavianheritage.org

Stave Church in Scandinavian Heritage Park. Minot, North Dakota. Scandinavian Heritage Park. Photo courtesy of North Dakota Tourism

Where to eat

Blue Rider Bar Downtown's only remaining wood-frame structure is home to this historic bar, known for weekly live music and for its annual Rocky Mountain oyster festival. Blue Rider Bar Facebook page

Ebeneezer's Eatery and Irish Pub Enjoy all-day breakfast (as well as Irish-inspired bar food), often accompanied by live music. ebeneezersnd.com

Mi Mexico Fast service and big helpings of south-of-the-border flavors draw diners to this family-owned spot. mimexicominotnd.com

The Starving Rooster Try flatbread pizza, craft beer and a terrific pulled pork sandwich in a contemporary, brick-walled space. thestarvingrooster.com

Where to stay

Dakotah Rose Bed and Breakfast The gracious 1906 home, built along a bend in the Souris River, offers six guest rooms. The third-floor ballroom overlooking the river is a common area where guests can listen to records or play cards and board games. dakotahrose.com