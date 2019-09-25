Top Things to do Around Medora, North Dakota
Tiny Medora (population: 132) makes a good base to explore Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Learn about Roosevelt’s legacy at activities in town, then head out—by bike, foot, car or horse—to explore the stark beauty of the badlands.
36 Hours in Medora and Theodore Roosevelt National Park
The rugged North Dakota badlands complement the laid-back charm of tiny Medora for a getaway that promises awe-inspiring views, comfortable accommodations, cowboy eats and even a musical revue.
Two-Day Getaway in Medora, North Dakota
Cowboy-themed, family-oriented Medora makes a great base for a visit to Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
North Dakota's Cowboy Frontier
Follow our 170-mile driving tour of the badlands and grasslands of far western North Dakota.
9 Can't-Miss Photo Ops in Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Colorful landscapes, wildlife encounters, and jaw-dropping views make North Dakota's Theodore Roosevelt National Park a photographer's dream. If you visit, make sure to capture these photo ops.
Golfing in the Badlands
Play a round of golf in North Dakota's majestic Badlands.