Grand Forks is a small city that's a big destination for sporting events and festivals.

Top Things to Do in Grand Forks, North Dakota

What to do

Alerus Center It brings in entertainment and sports teams, including the Harlem Globetrotters, and other special events. aleruscenter.com

Devils Lake This lake between Minot and Grand Forks has been expanding in recent years. The result is fantastic fishing as the flooded land provides hiding spots for northern pike, walleye and perch. devilslakend.com

Shopping Head to Kittsona for party dresses, bold jewelry and bags. visitgrandforks.com

King's Walk Golf Course Prairie views enhance play on the 18 holes designed by Arnold Palmer to echo the feel of courses in Scotland and Ireland. kingswalk.org

North Dakota Museum of Art On the University of North Dakota campus, the state's official art museum focuses on contemporary art from around the world. ndmoa.com

Ralph Engelstad Arena It's known for its granite floors and ultra-comfy seats. University of North Dakota hockey games regularly sell out, and national shows stop here. theralph.com

Turtle River State Park Splash in the Turtle River or hike its shores 22 miles west of Grand Forks. parkrec.nd.gov

Where to eat

Rhombus Guys Quirky choices like smoked salmon with feta and olives top the pizzas. Try craft beer with upscale pub grub inside a former opera house. There's a location in Fargo as well. rhombuspizza.com

The Toasted Frog Eclectic best describes the menu-one section is devoted just to lavosh. Try Havarti pickles. Bismarck and Fargo have branches, too. toastedfrog.com

Widman's Candy Shop Explore "a world of chocolate" and try chocolate-covered potato chips. The chocolate love also shines at the Fargo location. carolwidmanscandy.com

Where to stay

Canad Inns Casino time pleases grown-ups; the indoor water park, Splasher's of the South Seas, thrills kids. Aaltos has a well-stocked buffet for breakfast, lunch or dinner. canadinns.com

The Hilton Garden Inn Grand Forks Connected to UND via skywalk, the stay offers reliably comfortable lodging with a heated pool and an on-site restaurant. hiltongardeninn3.hilton.com