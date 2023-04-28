Discover Upscale Nordic Influences and a Burgeoning Art Scene in Fargo, North Dakota

James Beard-worthy dining. Trendy arts and culture. Nordic-influenced shops and hotels. Is this truly what Fargo has become? You betcha.

Bucket List

Plains Art Museum

At the state's largest art museum, more than 4,000 works focus on regional and Indigenous artists from the 20th century to the present. The stunning free collection is housed in a renovated warehouse.

Fargo Theatre

Built in 1926, the Fargo Theatre regularly announces blockbuster and indie movies on its mint green Art Deco marquee. It also hosts the annual Fargo Film Festival and other special events.

Red River Market

Visit in summer or fall to experience a favorite weekend tradition: the Saturday farmers market. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., stalls sell fresh produce and lunch items, including Nigerian food and fusion tacos.

Fargo Air Museum

See a replica of the Wright Brothers' Flyer and an unmanned drone at Fargo Air Museum, then grab the controls in a state-of-the-art flight simulator. Pro tip: Plan your visit around an air exhibition—many of the planes in the collection are flyable.

Hjemkomst Center

Just across the river in Moorhead, Minnesota, you'll find an impressive replica of a Norwegian Viking ship. The center is also home to a wooden stave church; peek inside to see intricate woodworking.

It's a Date!

The annual Fargo Blues Festival gathers music-lovers from around the country for a two-day event at Newman Outdoor Field. Twelve bands play throughout the festival, typically the last weekend of July.

Free and Fab

Go on the hunt—for art. There are 15 bison sculptures scattered around the city, each painted by a different artist. Some live on the streets while others hide in businesses.

BernBaum’s bagel sandwich Credit: Courtesy of Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau

Where to Eat

Breakfast

Start your day inside a midcentury modern furniture store. BernBaum's is known for bagel sandwiches like the MidEast with hummus, labne (yogurt cheese), olives, pickled turnip, sumac onion and lemony greens.

Lunch

Luna began as a coffee shop but also serves food from a James Beard Award-nominated chef. Soups and sides—including black garlic roasted potatoes—change frequently. Get an afternoon caffeine boost at Twenty Below Coffee Company, the city's longest-running indie coffee roaster.

Dinner

Rosewild at Jasper Hotel uses Nordic techniques to prepare fermented and foraged ingredients. The Rye Spaetzle is a knockout. Grab a seasonal marg at Mezzaluna before indulging in modern American dishes (think steak tartare with smoked oyster aioli).

Fargo-moorhead visitors center woodchipper Credit: Courtesy of Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau

Photo Op!

If you didn't 'gram the Fargo Woodchipper at Fargo-Moorhead Visitors Center, were you really here?

Weird and Wonderful

Have you ever wanted to take a shot from a Viking ship? At The Troll Lounge, you can. Aquavit flights are served atop little wooden ships in the Nordic-themed bar run by the Sons of Norway. Though the lounge is in the club's headquarters, it's open to anyone and also serves Norwegian dishes.

Where to Stay