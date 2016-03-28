This city on North Dakota’s eastern border beckons with sophisticated food, cool shops and classy accommodations. Check out our trip guide for ideas on what to do, where to eat and where to stay.

Top Things to Do in Fargo, North Dakota

Do

Bonanzaville USA

Explore 40-plus buildings (such as a general store, log cabin, blacksmith shop and saloon) that simulate life when "bonanza" farms—huge acreages, most of which grew wheat—ruled the prairies in the late 1800s.

Downtown Fargo Street Fair

Downtown buzzes in mid-summer (July 14-16, 2022) with hundreds of booths with goods handmade by artists from across the country. Billed as one of North Dakota's largest free outdoor events, it also has plenty of fair-style food and entertainment.

Fargo North Dakota museum Fargo Air Museum | Credit: Blaine Moats

Fargo Air Museum

Volunteer guides at the museum explain the history of the airplanes on display, from a replica of the Wright Brothers' Flyer to an unmanned drone with a 100-foot wingspan.

Fargo Theatre Credit: Blaine Moats

Fargo Theatre

The marquee of this restored 1926 Art Deco spot announces its independent films, concerts and other live events.

Hjemkomst Center

In neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, a full-scale replica of a Viking ship stands as the centerpiece of this museum. Other exhibits include a re-creation of an ancient stave church.

Plains Art Museum

The sunny former International Harvester building houses a collection of 4,000 pieces, including contemporary Native American art. Admission is free.

Red River Market

Every Saturday from mid-July to October, enjoy fresh produce, live music and food trucks along 1st Avenue. Be sure to check out the area's evolving street art scene.

Unglued

The indie emporium stocks handmade goods—think a brick-and-mortar Etsy—from 200 local and regional artists.

Eat and Drink

46 North Pints and Provisions

The downtown gastropub dishes a fresh take on fare such as fish and chips, plus a rye flight and cocktails. Try the Hired Man (beer and a shot).

Bernbaum's

Nordic flavors—lamb with lingonberries, smoked trout salad—combine with Jewish standbys like matzo ball soup and swoon-inducing bagels at a Broadway location.

Blackbird Woodfire

Soft, chewy crusts with North Dakota flour support premium toppings on wood-fired pizzas at the Fargo spot.

Ishtar Mediterranean Cuisine

Meals at Ishtar like chicken shawarma, stuffed grape leaves and lentil rice reflect the international flavors that entrepreneurial immigrants are bringing to the city.

Luna Fargo

Creative fare might include duck breast with bok choy and wild blueberries. Purple Rain ice cream? Don't ask—just eat.

Mezzaluna

Fine dining spotlights pan-seared salmon and bison meatloaf. Staffers at the U-shape marble bar shake up high-end cocktails.

Wild Terra Cider and Brewing Fargo North Dakota Credit: Courtesy of Wild Terra

Wild Terra Cider and Brewing

Sip on-tap ciders and kombucha teas in a former stable converted to a loft-like cidery with reclaimed wood.

Stay

Things to Do in Fargo--Where to stay

Hotel Donaldson

Regional art adorns the 17 rooms in this 1893 brick hotel. The building—under new ownership in 2022—is expected to feature a new restaurant by fall.

Element Fargo

Stylish rooms, bright public spaces, a 24-hour fitness center and pool offer a welcoming stay at this Element hotel.