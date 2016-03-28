Top Things to Do in Fargo, North Dakota
Do
Bonanzaville USA
Explore 40-plus buildings (such as a general store, log cabin, blacksmith shop and saloon) that simulate life when "bonanza" farms—huge acreages, most of which grew wheat—ruled the prairies in the late 1800s.
Downtown Fargo Street Fair
Downtown buzzes in mid-summer (July 14-16, 2022) with hundreds of booths with goods handmade by artists from across the country. Billed as one of North Dakota's largest free outdoor events, it also has plenty of fair-style food and entertainment.
Fargo Air Museum
Volunteer guides at the museum explain the history of the airplanes on display, from a replica of the Wright Brothers' Flyer to an unmanned drone with a 100-foot wingspan.
Fargo Theatre
The marquee of this restored 1926 Art Deco spot announces its independent films, concerts and other live events.
Hjemkomst Center
In neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, a full-scale replica of a Viking ship stands as the centerpiece of this museum. Other exhibits include a re-creation of an ancient stave church.
Plains Art Museum
The sunny former International Harvester building houses a collection of 4,000 pieces, including contemporary Native American art. Admission is free.
Red River Market
Every Saturday from mid-July to October, enjoy fresh produce, live music and food trucks along 1st Avenue. Be sure to check out the area's evolving street art scene.
Unglued
The indie emporium stocks handmade goods—think a brick-and-mortar Etsy—from 200 local and regional artists.
Eat and Drink
46 North Pints and Provisions
The downtown gastropub dishes a fresh take on fare such as fish and chips, plus a rye flight and cocktails. Try the Hired Man (beer and a shot).
Bernbaum's
Nordic flavors—lamb with lingonberries, smoked trout salad—combine with Jewish standbys like matzo ball soup and swoon-inducing bagels at a Broadway location.
Blackbird Woodfire
Soft, chewy crusts with North Dakota flour support premium toppings on wood-fired pizzas at the Fargo spot.
Ishtar Mediterranean Cuisine
Meals at Ishtar like chicken shawarma, stuffed grape leaves and lentil rice reflect the international flavors that entrepreneurial immigrants are bringing to the city.
Luna Fargo
Creative fare might include duck breast with bok choy and wild blueberries. Purple Rain ice cream? Don't ask—just eat.
Mezzaluna
Fine dining spotlights pan-seared salmon and bison meatloaf. Staffers at the U-shape marble bar shake up high-end cocktails.
Wild Terra Cider and Brewing
Sip on-tap ciders and kombucha teas in a former stable converted to a loft-like cidery with reclaimed wood.
Stay
Hotel Donaldson
Regional art adorns the 17 rooms in this 1893 brick hotel. The building—under new ownership in 2022—is expected to feature a new restaurant by fall.
Element Fargo
Stylish rooms, bright public spaces, a 24-hour fitness center and pool offer a welcoming stay at this Element hotel.
