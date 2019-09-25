Bismarck and Mandan, North Dakota

Top Things to Do Around Bismarck, North Dakota
Innovation keeps history fresh here along the Missouri River. A mural alley, new horse exhibit and the state’s first brewhouse-pub represent the novel things to check out in this south-central city. Check out our trip guide for ideas on what to do, where to eat and where to stay.
5 Ways to Explore Bismarck, North Dakota
Mammoths, bison ... and minted lamb burgers? You can find them all in North Dakota's capital city, where a $51 million expansion of the North Dakota Heritage Center adds another colorful stop to the city's selection of restaurants, activities and outdoor fun. Make it an adventure-packed weekend with these five top draws.
A Frame in Time: Photography with Shane Balkowitsch
While you mull over Instagram filters, this North Dakota native is perfecting a Civil War-Era photo process that inspired them.