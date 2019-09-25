Top Things to do Around Medora, North Dakota
Tiny Medora (population: 132) makes a good base to explore Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Learn about Roosevelt’s legacy at activities in town, then head out—by bike, foot, car or horse—to explore the stark beauty of the badlands.
A Cultural Crossroads in North Dakota's Pembina Gorge
In North Dakota, Pembina Gorge’s patchwork of state-protected lands marks a cultural crossroads (and looks lovely dressed in fall finery).
Fargo Trip Guide
This city on North Dakota’s eastern border beckons with sophisticated food, cool shops and classy accommodations. Check out our trip guide for ideas on what to do, where to eat and where to stay.
Things to Do in Minot, North Dakota
Once nicknamed the "Magic City" for its rapid growth in the late 1800s, Minot today is a city of 40,000 that serves as a trading center for north-central North Dakota. Things to do include visiting the Scandinavian Heritage Park and attending the annual Norsk Hostfest, the continent's largest Scandinavian festival.
Top Things to Do Around Bismarck, North Dakota
Innovation keeps history fresh here along the Missouri River. A mural alley, new horse exhibit and the state’s first brewhouse-pub represent the novel things to check out in this south-central city. Check out our trip guide for ideas on what to do, where to eat and where to stay.
36 Hours in Medora and Theodore Roosevelt National Park
The rugged North Dakota badlands complement the laid-back charm of tiny Medora for a getaway that promises awe-inspiring views, comfortable accommodations, cowboy eats and even a musical revue.