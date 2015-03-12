Top Things to Do in Brownville, Nebraska

The former pioneer hub recalls its heyday in nine museums and other attractions honoring the past; 30 minutes south of Nebraska City.

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated August 15, 2021
What to do

Brownville Village Theatre Students stage productions in an old church. brownvillevillagetheatre.com

Captain Meriwether Lews Dredge and Missouri River History Museum One of nine museums, this 1931 dredging vessel honors the town's roots. brownville-ne.com

The Spirit of Brownville  Bird-watching and chatting with the captain about Missouri River history fill 90-minute dinner cruises. river-inn-resort.com

Whiskey Run Creek Vineyard and Winery Sample wines in the vintner's tasting room, a century-old barn spanning the winery's namesake creek. whiskeyruncreek.com

Where to eat

Brownville Lyceum Cafe Diners find comfort food served in an 1850s building. thebrownvillelyceum.com

Where to stay

The River Inn Resort This former casino riverboat is now an 18-room floating hotel. river-inn-resort.com

For more information visit brownville-ne.com

