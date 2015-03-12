Top Things to Do in Brownville, Nebraska
The former pioneer hub recalls its heyday in nine museums and other attractions honoring the past; 30 minutes south of Nebraska City.
What to do
Brownville Village Theatre Students stage productions in an old church. brownvillevillagetheatre.com
Captain Meriwether Lews Dredge and Missouri River History Museum One of nine museums, this 1931 dredging vessel honors the town's roots. brownville-ne.com
The Spirit of Brownville Bird-watching and chatting with the captain about Missouri River history fill 90-minute dinner cruises. river-inn-resort.com
Whiskey Run Creek Vineyard and Winery Sample wines in the vintner's tasting room, a century-old barn spanning the winery's namesake creek. whiskeyruncreek.com
Where to eat
Brownville Lyceum Cafe Diners find comfort food served in an 1850s building. thebrownvillelyceum.com
Where to stay
The River Inn Resort This former casino riverboat is now an 18-room floating hotel. river-inn-resort.com
For more information visit brownville-ne.com