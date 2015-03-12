Top Things to Do in Beatrice, Nebraska

This small town in southeast Nebraska honors settlers and Native Americans.

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated August 15, 2021
Advertisement

What to do

Gage County Historical Society Museum Housed in a 1906 Burlington Northern Railroad depot, this museum reveals stories about those who founded the community and the industries they worked in. gagecountymuseum.org

Homestead National Monument of America Learn how the Homestead Act of 1862 encouraged settlement of the American West by giving away millions of acres of land. nps.gov/home

Homestead National Monument.
| Credit: Photo courtesy of Mel Mann/Homestead National Monument of America.

Where to eat

Back Alley BBQ and Grill This downtown joint has great barbecue and pies. backalleybbq.com

The Black Crow Restaurant and Bar The wine selection and fare like prime rib and pork loin star at this fine-dining restaurant. blackcrowrestaurant.com

For more information visit visitbeatrice.com

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com