Top Things to Do in Beatrice, Nebraska
This small town in southeast Nebraska honors settlers and Native Americans.
What to do
Gage County Historical Society Museum Housed in a 1906 Burlington Northern Railroad depot, this museum reveals stories about those who founded the community and the industries they worked in. gagecountymuseum.org
Homestead National Monument of America Learn how the Homestead Act of 1862 encouraged settlement of the American West by giving away millions of acres of land. nps.gov/home
Where to eat
Back Alley BBQ and Grill This downtown joint has great barbecue and pies. backalleybbq.com
The Black Crow Restaurant and Bar The wine selection and fare like prime rib and pork loin star at this fine-dining restaurant. blackcrowrestaurant.com
For more information visit visitbeatrice.com