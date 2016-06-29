Top Free Things To Do In Nebraska
Visit Boys Town, explore art museums, learn about pioneers and see the Midwest's version of Stonehenge. It's all free in Nebraska!
Omaha
Joslyn Art Museum (pictured) The 1931 building wows with its Art Deco design and interior constructed of 38 kinds of marble from around the world. The 11,000-piece collection runs from Greek pottery to modern art. joslyn.org
Boys Town Immortalized in a classic 1938 film, Boys Town is still a refuge for troubled youth. Tour the garden, chapels, Hall of History and the museum about the founder, Father Flanagan. boystown.org
Mormon Trail Center at Historic Winter Quarters Learn about the difficulties Mormons encountered during their westward migration in the mid-1800s. See a full-size log cabin, covered wagon, artifacts and a handcart (try your hand at pulling it!). lds.org
St. Cecilia Cathedral Gawk at the architecture, stained-glass windows and pipe organ during guided tours of this 1905 Spanish Renaissance-style cathedral. stceciliacathedral.org
Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge Spanning 3,000 feet across the Missouri River, the footbridge links Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa, and connects to trails and parks. visitomaha.com
Beatrice: Pioneers across the prairie
Homestead National Monument of America, Beatrice Get an in-depth look at the 1862 Homestead Act that granted more than 270 million acres (about 10 percent of the United States) to pioneers. Check out interactive exhibits and videos at the heritage center, then see a homesteader's cabin surrounded by restored prairie. nps.gov
Wildlife near Valentine
Valentine National Wildlife Refuge (pictured) Grasslands surround sand-bottom lakes at this designated National Natural Landmark 20 miles south of Valentine. Don't miss the prairie chickens' famed springtime mating dance. fws.gov
Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge, Valentine Six major plant communities converge on 19,000 acres, perfect for hundreds of bird species, bison, elk and 48 other mammal species. Drive the 3 1/2-mile auto tour; maps available at the visitors center. The refuge is about 5 miles east of Valentine. fws.gov
Free attractions in Lincoln
Nebraska State Capitol (pictured) Completed in 1932, the ornately decorated Capitol in Lincoln was the first to depart from duplicating the U.S. Capitol. A 15-story office tower anchors the building. capitol.nebraska.gov
Sheldon Museum of Art Inspired by ancient Greek temples, this midcentury modern building designed by Philip Johnson holds 12,000 pieces spanning Mary Cassatt to Andy Warhol. sheldonartmuseum.org
More free attractions in Nebraska
Carhenge, Alliance (pictured) A ghostly assemblage of gray metal- 39 automobiles mimicking the rocks of Stonehenge-rises in Alliance, 57 miles northeast of Scottsbluff. carhenge.com
Museum of Nebraska Art, Kearney Nearly 6,000 artworks in MONA's collection in Kearney focus on the state's heritage through paintings, photos, quilts and sculptures. mona.unk.edu
Frank House, Kearney Volunteers lead tours of the 1889 mansion at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. A 10-foot-tall Tiffany window brightens the red sandstone building. www.unk.edu
Agate Fossil Beds National Monument Learn the history of the area's Native Americans and about past and present wildlife (47 miles north of Scottsbluff). nps.gov