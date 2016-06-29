Top Free Things To Do In Nebraska

Joslyn Art Museum (pictured) The 1931 building wows with its Art Deco design and interior constructed of 38 kinds of marble from around the world. The 11,000-piece collection runs from Greek pottery to modern art. joslyn.org

Boys Town Immortalized in a classic 1938 film, Boys Town is still a refuge for troubled youth. Tour the garden, chapels, Hall of History and the museum about the founder, Father Flanagan. boystown.org

Mormon Trail Center at Historic Winter Quarters Learn about the difficulties Mormons encountered during their westward migration in the mid-1800s. See a full-size log cabin, covered wagon, artifacts and a handcart (try your hand at pulling it!). lds.org

St. Cecilia Cathedral Gawk at the architecture, stained-glass windows and pipe organ during guided tours of this 1905 Spanish Renaissance-style cathedral. stceciliacathedral.org

Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge Spanning 3,000 feet across the Missouri River, the footbridge links Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa, and connects to trails and parks. visitomaha.com