Jog across a pedestrian bridge, float down the Elkhorn River, hike or bike along trails—the Omaha area offers plenty of recreational choices for active travelers.

1. Explore Fontanelle Forest

Adventurers can climb, zip and soar through the tree canopy on an aerial course. Rehabbed eagles and owls enjoy their digs at the raptor refuge, while 19 miles of trails wind through the urban forest.

Bob Kerrey Bridge Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge | Credit: Courtesy of Visit Omaha

2. Walk, Jog and Bike Over Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge

Named for a former Nebraska senator, this curved cable bridge connects Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa. Walkers, runners and bikers get stunning views of the downtown skyline and the Missouri River that flows 60 feet beneath (bring your camera for a photo op). If the 3,000 feet across aren't enough for you, the bridge also links to 150 miles of trails on dry land.

Zorinsky Lake Omaha Zorinsky Lake | Credit: Courtesy of Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau

3. Fish, Splash and Hike at Zorinsky Lake Park

This West Omaha green space has tree-lined, paved walking-biking trails, playgrounds, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, and a lake begging for boating and fishing. Admission's free to this year-round park. In the summer, splash in the aquatic center's spray features, water slide and large public pool.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Desert Dome Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Desert Dome | Credit: Blaine Moats

4. Roam Around Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

You'll get plenty of walking in at this 160-acre top-rated zoo, home to the world's largest indoor desert and nocturnal exhibits, plus the country's largest indoor rainforest. The $73 million African Grasslands exhibit minimizes barriers so visitors feel immersed in that habitat.

5. Learn about Nature at Schramm Park State Recreation Area

Come to enjoy the Platte River views and 3-mile nature trail at this day-use park 30 miles southwest of downtown. The Ak-Sar-Ben Aquarium pays tribute to the site's life as an 1880s fish hatchery with short films, a terrarium, and 12 viewing tanks stocked with native and introduced species of fish.

6. Float With Driftwood Paddle Adventures

Glide along Zorinksy or Standing Bear lake on a stand-up paddleboard excursion. Guides make even first-time paddleboarders feel at ease. Look for wildlife, such as ducks, cranes and muskrats, in the grass-lined channels.

Ashland, Nebraska: Eugene T. Mahoney State Park Eugene T. Mahoney State Park

7. Play Your Way Eugene T. Mahoney State Park

Just southwest of Omaha in Ashland, these 690 acres of fun outdoor recreation are open all year. In summer, swim, golf, play tennis, fish, hike or boat. In winter, check out the cross-country skiing trails and toboggan runs, or whirl around the ice skating rink. Camping facilities and a motel-style lodge provide overnight options.

8. Walk the Paths at Lauritzen Gardens

Two miles of paths wind through gardens along the Missouri River; tropical and temperate plants thrive in the 17,500-square-foot conservatory.

9. Zip the Platte River on Brysons Airboat Tours