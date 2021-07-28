Barkuterie Boards Offer Special Treats to Pups

Charcuterie boards are having a moment for entertaining with friends and family, but what about your canine buddies? An Omaha entrepreneur has the answer—barkuterie boards.

Sarah O'Callaghan loves dogs—especially French Bulldogs—and is passionate about dog nutrition.

"I always had dogs growing up; in fact, my mother used to show dogs and taught me about dog breeds, nutrition and training," says the Omaha resident. But as the years passed, O'Callaghan wondered if changes in diet would help dogs lead healthier lives.

She's now a believer in a mixed diet incorporating "different proteins, fresh fruits, veggies and even spices." Her passion translated into a new business this year: Barkuterie Boards.

Barkuterie Boards Credit: Courtesy of Barkuterie Boards/The Good Life Charcuterie

"Being able to create beautiful, healthy boards and bowls for dogs is very fun and very rewarding," she says. She has been partnering with Jasmine Deane, who runs The Good Life Charcuterie (for humans).

O'Callaghan, who also started a small French Bulldog breeding program called 402 Frenchies, makes an average of three or four Barkuterie boards a week. "The majority are the Birthday/Gotcha boxes, which I have found have been a nice alternative to dog birthday cakes," she says.

Barkuterie Boards Credit: Courtesy of Barkuterie Boards/The Good Life Charcuterie

Barkuterie Boards Credit: Courtesy of Barkuterie Boards/The Good Life Charcuterie

O'Callaghan and Deane also attend pop-up events at small local businesses. For pups, they sell both regular boards as well as grab-and-go treat bags. Prices range from $5 for a small treat bag up to $150 for a Large Pawty Box (feeds 6 to 10 dogs). Custom boards can be made for pick-up in Omaha or delivery for an added charge.

Boards include treats such as dog-safe fruits, veggies, jerky, biscuits, peanut butter and plain Greek yogurt. O'Callaghan supports other small businesses, too, by adding items like healthy frosted dog treats from Brixtix Bakery, plus she gets her produce from the local farmers market when possible.

Barkuterie Boards Credit: Courtesy of Barkuterie Boards/The Good Life Charcuterie