Top Things to Do in Nebraska City

Family activities, Arbor Day celebrations and fall color star in the hometown of Arbor Day founder J. Sterling Morton.

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated June 18, 2021
The home of Arbor Day's founder, J. Sterling Morton, celebrates its heritage with an annual Arbor Day Festival in late April.

Do

Arbor Day Farm Families enjoy the kid-friendly Tree Adventure, barns, Apple House Market and cafe. One-hour tractor-pulled Discovery Rides travel around the 260 acres of the farm, including sunflower fields in midsummer. arbordayfarm.org

Arbor Lodge State Historical Park Visitors tour Morton's 52-room mansion and explore the wooded estate. outdoornebraska.gov

J. Sterling Morton mansion, Arbor Lodge State Historical Park
| Credit: Ginger Crichton

Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard It's best known for apple picking and cider doughnuts in the fall. kimmelorchard.org

Kimmel Orchard Cider Doughnuts
| Credit: Ginger Crichton

Kregel Windmill Factory Museum History buffs will enjoy a stop here, where hundreds of windmills were turned out in the early 20th century. kregelwindmillfactorymuseum.org

Nebraska City Museum of Firefighting and Education Center Kids can play dress-up at this museum. ncmuseumoffirefighting.net

Stay

Lied Lodge and Conference Center Cap you visit with a stay at an Adirondack-style hotel with a soaring fireplace, 140 rooms and the town's best restaurant, the Timber Dining Room. liedlodge.org

Lied Lodge and Conference Center

For more information visit gonebraskacity.com

