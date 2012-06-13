Top Things to Do in Nebraska City
Family activities, Arbor Day celebrations and fall color star in the hometown of Arbor Day founder J. Sterling Morton.
The home of Arbor Day's founder, J. Sterling Morton, celebrates its heritage with an annual Arbor Day Festival in late April.
Do
Arbor Day Farm Families enjoy the kid-friendly Tree Adventure, barns, Apple House Market and cafe. One-hour tractor-pulled Discovery Rides travel around the 260 acres of the farm, including sunflower fields in midsummer. arbordayfarm.org
Arbor Lodge State Historical Park Visitors tour Morton's 52-room mansion and explore the wooded estate. outdoornebraska.gov
Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard It's best known for apple picking and cider doughnuts in the fall. kimmelorchard.org
Kregel Windmill Factory Museum History buffs will enjoy a stop here, where hundreds of windmills were turned out in the early 20th century. kregelwindmillfactorymuseum.org
Nebraska City Museum of Firefighting and Education Center Kids can play dress-up at this museum. ncmuseumoffirefighting.net
Stay
Lied Lodge and Conference Center Cap you visit with a stay at an Adirondack-style hotel with a soaring fireplace, 140 rooms and the town's best restaurant, the Timber Dining Room. liedlodge.org
For more information visit gonebraskacity.com