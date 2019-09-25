Nebraska City, Nebraska

Top Things to Do in Nebraska City
Family activities, Arbor Day celebrations and fall color star in the hometown of Arbor Day founder J. Sterling Morton.
A Weekend in Eastern Nebraska
The storied Missouri River, a legendary force in exploratory history, remains a scenic force in Nebraska's eastern region. Visitors paddle quiet waters and look for wildlife. And the riverbanks are home to spectacular state parks, overlooks, small towns and cities, including the wooded destination of Nebraska City.
Overnight Getaway in Nebraska City
Family activities and fall color star in the hometown of Arbor Day founder J. Sterling Morton. The best time to visit is during the fall apple harvest and specifically, if you don't mind crowds, during the annual Applejack Festival in September.