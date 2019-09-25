Top Things to Do in Lincoln
Home to the University of Nebraska, the state’s second-largest city scores with beautiful blooms in the Sunken Gardens, lively entertainment and the Art Deco-style Capitol.
A Weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska
Nebraska's capital city rustles with energy, feeding off the collegiate atmosphere of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a unique Art Deco state capitol and two dynamic districts that blend cultural roots with buzzworthy entertainment venues. Check out our weekend itinerary.