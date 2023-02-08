Best Nebraska Road Trips

This Central Nebraska roadway runs for 150 miles between Dunning and Wood River on state highway 11 and state highway 91. Try the very Nebraskan pastime of tanking at Calamus State Recreation Area (rent via Calamus Outfitters). Or depending on timing, road trippers might stumble upon the greatest Nebraska wildlife offering, the annual Sandhill crane migration that peaks in March of each year. Wood River, one of the end points of this scenic byway, is home to the Crane Trust, a premier spot for bird watching in the state. The crane migration is the largest wildlife migration in North America and the largest crane migration on earth.

Related: March of the Cranes in Nebraska