Best Nebraska Road Trips
Nebraska road trips are as varied as the state's terrain. From the dramatic buttes of the west to the quiet dignity of the prairie to the rare beauty of the Sandhills, the Cornhusker state doesn't disappoint when it comes to pretty drives. Here are our favorites, highlighting the best the Great Plains has to offer.
Lincoln Highway
Forget Route 66; the 100-plus-year-old Lincoln Highway was the first transcontinental route for automobiles in the United States. Both a National Scenic Byway and a Historic Byway, this 400-mile jaunt traverses the entire state of Nebraska as US-30. Don't miss the top things to do in Omaha, the state's largest city and the starting point for anyone making the trek from east to west.
Loup Rivers Scenic Byway
This Central Nebraska roadway runs for 150 miles between Dunning and Wood River on state highway 11 and state highway 91. Try the very Nebraskan pastime of tanking at Calamus State Recreation Area (rent via Calamus Outfitters). Or depending on timing, road trippers might stumble upon the greatest Nebraska wildlife offering, the annual Sandhill crane migration that peaks in March of each year. Wood River, one of the end points of this scenic byway, is home to the Crane Trust, a premier spot for bird watching in the state. The crane migration is the largest wildlife migration in North America and the largest crane migration on earth.
Bridges to Buttes Scenic Byway
Geology enthusiasts will especially appreciate the 197-mile route on US-20 between the Wyoming border and Valentine, Nebraska, as both Toadstool Geologic Park and Agate Fossil Beds National Monument can be found along the way. Another can't-miss detour, Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, was recently named an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association, meaning it's a prime spot for stargazing without the harmful effects of light pollution.
Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway
Perhaps the single most scenic route in Nebraska, this byway (state highway 2) runs for almost 300 miles between Alliance and Grand Island. A more rural offering, the road showcases the state's transformation from prairie grassland to dramatic sand dunes and forests. For more information, including an overview of the byway's values (recreation, archaeology, natural, cultural, historical, and scenic), stop at the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway Visitor Center in Broken Bow; be sure to sample the well-known brews at Kinkaider Brewing, a farm craft brewery in town.
Lewis and Clark Scenic Byway
For 131 miles, US-75 North winds from South Sioux City to Fort Calhoun in Nebraska's eastern reaches. This scenic byway allows visitors to follow in the footsteps of some of North America's most famous explorers, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark. For a dose of Native American culture, visit the Winnebago Indian Reservation for its annual powwow, or stop and see the buffalo herd in residence. Wildlife enthusiasts will enjoy a trip to Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge, some 4,000 preserved acres along the bluffy Missouri River. This route also offers excellent access to Omaha, the state's largest city, and its world-famous Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the most visited spot in Nebraska.
Western Trails Scenic Byway
This 144-mile route stretches from the Wyoming border to Ogallala, Nebraska, on US-26 and US-92, with numerous attractions along the way. Known as Main Street of America in the 1800s, it's recognized as part of the journey West for thousands of pioneers. Highlights include Mitchell Pass (part of Scotts Bluff National Monument), where visitors can stretch their legs on the half-mile Oregon Trail Pathway. Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area offers another opportunity to appreciate the rugged and unexpected beauty of this stretch of the Cornhusker State.
Gold Rush Scenic Byway
Considered an incredibly scenic route, this Northwestern Nebraska roadway is a must-travel. It's named for the massive amounts of gold that used to make the journey from Chadron to Sidney daily. Two points of interest stand out on this roadway. The first is Chadron State Park, Nebraska's oldest, which offers many recreational opportunities in the beautiful shadow of the Nebraska National Forest.
The next, albeit quirkier, highlight is Carhenge, a strange ode to Stonehenge formed with vintage cars. Beyond the central installation, this site boasts a gift shop (seasonal) and numerous other car art sculptures, making for a pleasant, old-school Americana diversion.