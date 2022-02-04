Nature Travel

Whether you follow migratory monarch butterflies and ruby-throated hummingbirds on their journey to the Midwest after long winter in Mexico and Central America, tread lightly through Midwest national parks or chase the Midwest’s majestic frozen landscapes each winter, nature travel has a way of demonstrating just how vast and beautiful our region really is. Wildlife vacations teach us about sustainability, preservation and respect for the land and its creatures. And simply being immersed in nature has its restorative benefits, too. Nature travel gifts unparalleled experience tourists cannot find elsewhere, and our trips and recommendations can help you choose a journey that envelopes you in Mother Nature’s bounty.

Where to Watch the Magical Migration of Birds and Insects Across the Midwest
You don't need to be an avid naturalist to enjoy the experience.
6 Simple Tips to Start Bird Watching—Plus the Gear You Need
You've got cardinals and robins down. Now learn to identify the Midwest's other 400-plus birds.
Forest Bathing is the Soothing Nature Activity You'll Want to Try This Spring
The Japanese notion of forest bathing distills the health perks of a walk in the woods.
Why Birding Matters—Now More Than Ever
A birder in North Dakota nurtures diversity— both of the creatures who inhabit our wild spaces, and of the people who come to enjoy them.
March of the Cranes in Nebraska
Situated on 10,000 acres near Grand Island, the Crane Trust hosts various guided wildlife trips, including Nebraska's only overnight stay with Sandhill cranes.
