Founded in the 1800s by German vintners, Hermann (population: 2,600) has retained its small-town character even though many come to this Missouri River town each year to explore the area’s famous wine trail.

Top Things to Do in Hermann, Missouri

Do

Hermann Wine Trail

Visiting the seven wineries along the trail provides a good intro to the Missouri River town founded in the 1800s by German settlers.

Hermann Wurst Haus

Shop at the deli and market for bacon any day (as well as bratwurst, cheese and more).

Historic Hermann Museum at the German School

Exhibits explore life here 150 years ago.

Katy Trail Missouri Stone Hill Winery, Hermann | Credit: Starboard & Port Creative

Stone Hill Winery

Founded in 1847, this winery is one of the oldest wineries in the area.

Eat and Drink

Espresso Laine

The cafe offers board games for patrons to play while drinking their coffee, tea or specialty drinks.

Vintage Restaurant at Stone Hill Winery

It's worth the wait for a booth tucked into a carriage house and former horse stalls at this restaurant. The menu features German favorites.

Stay

Alpenhorn Gasthaus

The owner is a gourmet cook, so plan on having more than breakfast at the lodging; dinner is served Fridays and Saturdays (reservations required).

The Cottage Tree Houses

For a less traditional stay, climb up into the forest. All of the tree houses have full indoor plumbing, heat and air. The Moonlight Tree House is wheelchair-accessible.

Hermann Hill Vineyard and Inn

Visitors choose between an attractive B&B and modern cottages overlooking the Missouri River.

The Inn at Hermannhof, Hermann, Missouri The Inn at Hermannhof | Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki/Redux

The Inn at Hermannhof

For no-detail-spared lodging, try The Inn at Hermannhof. The stay includes luxury inn rooms as well as historic stone hillside cottages built in the mid-1800s.