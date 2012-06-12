Top Things to Do in Hermann, Missouri
Do
Hermann Wine Trail
Visiting the seven wineries along the trail provides a good intro to the Missouri River town founded in the 1800s by German settlers.
Hermann Wurst Haus
Shop at the deli and market for bacon any day (as well as bratwurst, cheese and more).
Historic Hermann Museum at the German School
Exhibits explore life here 150 years ago.
Stone Hill Winery
Founded in 1847, this winery is one of the oldest wineries in the area.
Eat and Drink
Espresso Laine
The cafe offers board games for patrons to play while drinking their coffee, tea or specialty drinks.
Vintage Restaurant at Stone Hill Winery
It's worth the wait for a booth tucked into a carriage house and former horse stalls at this restaurant. The menu features German favorites.
Stay
Alpenhorn Gasthaus
The owner is a gourmet cook, so plan on having more than breakfast at the lodging; dinner is served Fridays and Saturdays (reservations required).
The Cottage Tree Houses
For a less traditional stay, climb up into the forest. All of the tree houses have full indoor plumbing, heat and air. The Moonlight Tree House is wheelchair-accessible.
Hermann Hill Vineyard and Inn
Visitors choose between an attractive B&B and modern cottages overlooking the Missouri River.
The Inn at Hermannhof
For no-detail-spared lodging, try The Inn at Hermannhof. The stay includes luxury inn rooms as well as historic stone hillside cottages built in the mid-1800s.
For more information visithermann.com