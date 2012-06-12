Top Things to Do in Hannibal, Missouri

Samuel Clemens’ (aka Mark Twain) stories of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn began in this Mississippi River town, upriver from St. Louis by 115 miles.

Do

Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum

Learn more about Clemen's life and works at this collection of historic homes and museums, including the Mark Twain Boyhome Home, Becky Thatcher's House, Huckleberry Finn House, the restored Grant's Drugstore and interpretive center.

Mark Twain Cave Complex

Samuel Clemens immortalized the chilly underground passages when he wrote about Tom and Becky getting lost in McDougal's Cave. Guided tours last about an hour.

Mark Twain Riverboat

Here Mississippi River history and legends during cruises on the 120-foot mock paddle-wheeler.

Richard Garey, Mark Twain Himself Richard Garey | Credit: Rebekah Molloy

Planter's Barn Theater

Twain's modern-day counterpart Richard Garey performs Mark Twain Himself (selected dates, April 25 to July 8, 2022).

Eat and Drink

Becky's Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor and Emporium

Step into a sweet shop inspired by Clemens' childhood sweetheart, Laura Hawkins. You may know her as Becky Thatcher from The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

Ole Wolfhound Pub

Look for this Irish-theme bar, restaurant and live music venue to open in summer 2022. It will be in the same space that once housed Ole Planters Restaurant, a Hannibal favorite that ended its 45-year run in 2021 when its owner retired.

Stay

Garth Woodside Mansion

Samuel Clemens, a lifelong friend of John Garth, stayed in this elaborate Second Empire-style mansion numerous times. His second-floor room is now the Samuel Clemens guest room, the B&B's most sought-after accommodation. garthmansion.com