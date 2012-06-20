Top Things to Do in Columbia, Missouri

A walkable downtown and solid restaurant scene make the home of the University of Missouri a cool stop. Things to do in Columbia, Missouri include visiting the District and strolling among the historic buildings on the Mizzou's campus.
By Midwest Living editors Updated June 03, 2022
Advertisement
University of Missouri. Photo courtesy of Columbia CVB
| Credit: Courtesy of Columbia CVB

Do

Bluestem Missouri Crafts

This bright gallery puts the spotlight on regional artists.

The District

The university's youthful energy feeds this area, with over 110 shops, restaurants and galleries.

Rock Bridge Memorial State Park

Trails lead to sinkholes, caves, an underground spring, tunnels and the park's namesake rock bridge.

Stephens College

Twice a year the Historic Costume Gallery hosts exhibits with items from the Costume Museum & Research Library.

University of Missouri

Hit all the highlights of Mizzou's historical campus on a guided or self-guided tour. Set aside an hour or two to see exhibits at the State Historical Society of Missouri and the Museum of Art and Archaeology. (The art museum is moving and 0scheduled to reopen in 2022; check website for updates.)

Eat and Drink

Buck's Ice Cream 

You'll definitely want to time your visit for when the university's ice cream parlor is open to taste the popular Tiger Stripe.

Cafe Berlin

Join the line of families and college students who come to this popular spot for some over-the-top combos (the Compost Pile is a biscuit topped with grilled veggies, jack cheese and a burger-cover in gravy and add an egg, if you like). 

Shakespeare's Pizza

Near the Mizzou campus, this pizzeria piles on the toppings: The Masterpiece weighs 5 pounds. Watch it being made in the open kitchen.

Sparky's Homemade Ice Cream

Homemade flavors and alcohol-spiked milkshakes draw a steady procession.

Stay

Broadway Columbia

This hotel in the heart of downtown focuses on hospitality.

For more information: visitcolumbiamo.com

© Copyright Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com