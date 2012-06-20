Top Things to Do in Columbia, Missouri
Do
Bluestem Missouri Crafts
This bright gallery puts the spotlight on regional artists.
The District
The university's youthful energy feeds this area, with over 110 shops, restaurants and galleries.
Rock Bridge Memorial State Park
Trails lead to sinkholes, caves, an underground spring, tunnels and the park's namesake rock bridge.
Stephens College
Twice a year the Historic Costume Gallery hosts exhibits with items from the Costume Museum & Research Library.
University of Missouri
Hit all the highlights of Mizzou's historical campus on a guided or self-guided tour. Set aside an hour or two to see exhibits at the State Historical Society of Missouri and the Museum of Art and Archaeology. (The art museum is moving and 0scheduled to reopen in 2022; check website for updates.)
Eat and Drink
Buck's Ice Cream
You'll definitely want to time your visit for when the university's ice cream parlor is open to taste the popular Tiger Stripe.
Cafe Berlin
Join the line of families and college students who come to this popular spot for some over-the-top combos (the Compost Pile is a biscuit topped with grilled veggies, jack cheese and a burger-cover in gravy and add an egg, if you like).
Shakespeare's Pizza
Near the Mizzou campus, this pizzeria piles on the toppings: The Masterpiece weighs 5 pounds. Watch it being made in the open kitchen.
Sparky's Homemade Ice Cream
Homemade flavors and alcohol-spiked milkshakes draw a steady procession.
Stay
Broadway Columbia
This hotel in the heart of downtown focuses on hospitality.
