Top Free Things To Do In Missouri

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art (pictured) One of the leading art museums in America packs in more than 34,000 pieces. Borrow an MP3 player in the lobby for a free audio tour about the collections, architecture and sculpture garden. nelson-atkins.org

Hallmark Visitors Center (As of September 2021, paused due to the pandemic; check website for updates.) Self-guided tours give a behind-the-scenes look at the artists, writers, sculptors and painters who bring cards to life at KC-based Hallmark, the world's largest greeting card company. hallmarkvisitorscenter.com

Harley-Davidson Vehicle and Powertrain Operations (As of September 2021, paused due to the pandemic; check website for updates.) Rev up with a one-hour factory tour to see how motorcycles are born. Watch a video before exploring the 358,000-square-foot facility to see assembly in action. Tickets are first-come, first-serve, so arrive early. harley-davidson.com

The Money Museum During a self-guided visit to this wing of Kansas City's Federal Reserve Bank, you can design currency then e-mail a copy to yourself to print at home. Kids will get a kick out of the bags of shredded money the museum hands out as souvenirs. kansascityfed.org/moneymuseum