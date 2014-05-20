Top Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri
The third-largest city in Missouri, Springfield is proud to be known as the Birthplace of Route 66. But there are plenty more things to do here, including Fantastic Caverns, Pythian Castle and Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.
Pandemic-related closures and restrictions may be in place. Please check destinations' websites before making travel plans.
Do
The Air and Military Museum of the Ozarks Military buffs will enjoy the 5,000-plus pieces of military history, including restored vehicles and equipment. Knowledgeable volunteers are on hand to answer questions. ammomuseum.com
Askinosie Chocolate There is (almost) no guilt when you indulge in their chocolate made with pure sugar and cocoa beans direct from the farmers. askinosie.com
Fantastic Caverns Trams carry guests past lit caverns, curtains of stone and ponds inhabited by Ozarks-only creatures. fantasticcaverns.com
Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium Allow at least three hours to walk through 1.5 miles of dramatic indoor scenes of preserved big game and live sea creatures from around the world. wondersofwildlife.org
Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden Paths lead over 7.5 acres of rolling terrain to streams, waterfalls and a half-moon bridge at the garden, created in cooperation with Springfield's sister city, Isesaki, Japan. Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden on Facebook
Springfield Art Museum Special collections include art of the Midwest and printmaking. sgfmuseum.org
Springfield Conservation Nature Center Familiarize yourself with native plants and wildlife at the educational center, then watch for them on the 3 miles of trails. nature.mdc.mo.gov
Springfield Hot Glass Watch blown-glass art created by the owners or browse beautiful and reasonably priced glass items including platters, pitchers, lamps, paperweights, jewelry and bottles. Springfield Hot Glass on Facebook
Route 66 Billed as the birthplace of Route 66, Springfield has vestiges of the Mother Road in downtown along Kearney Street, Glenstone Avenue, and College and St. Louis streets. springfieldmo.org
Wilson's Creek National Battlefield Site of the first major Civil War battle west of the Mississippi River, the 1,750-acre battlefield remains one of the most pristine. Get an overview during a 29-minute film at the visitors center, then take a driving tour and/or walks retracing the battle. On some weekends, costumed interpreters work at Ray House, a field hospital. About 15 miles outside town. nps.gov
Eat
Aviary Cafe In the former lobby of an early-1900s hotel, this spot serves affordable tastes of France, such as sweet and savory crepes. aviarycafe.com
City Butcher and Barbecue Try Texas-style pulled pork and brisket, smoked daily. citybutchersgf.com
Crosstown Barbecue This no-frills spot has churned out barbecue for four decades. crosstownbarbecue.com
Gailey's Breakfast Cafe Eat simple, hearty breakfasts at an old-fashioned dining counter. Gailey's Breakfast Cafe on Facebook
The Golden Girl Rum Club Enjoy the finest in mixology craftsmanship in an airy space with banana-leaf wallpaper. thegoldengirl.com
Scotch and Soda Sip craft cocktails while eating gourmet bar fare at the Prohibition-style lounge. thescotchandsoda.com
Springfield Brewing Co A wall of windows reveals giant steel fermenters brewing beers, like the Mayhem Marzen, which go well with pizzas, tacos and sandwiches. springfieldbrewingco.com
Stay
Best Western Route 66 Rail Haven The antique cars in the parking lot reflect the time when this hotel was a favorite stop on Route 66. The simple rooms are more modern now, but still comfy. bwrailhaven.com
Greenstay Hotel and Suites The eco-friendly hotel indulges guests with Cloud 9 mattresses, breakfast, a pool and fitness room. greenstayusa.com
Hotel Vandivort A former Masonic temple downtown now houses upscale accommodations. hotelvandivort.com