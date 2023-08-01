7 Reasons Why Lake of the Ozarks is Actually Better in Fall

Most Midwesterners equate Lake of the Ozarks with summer fun. But there’s a compelling case to be made for visiting in autumn, as the temperatures drop, the crowds thin, and the vibe becomes more peaceful.

For generations, families have flocked to Missouri's 54,000-acre Lake of the Ozarks for summer rec. But here are seven reasons the lake can be even better in autumn.

Fall fishing at Lake of the Ozarks Credit: Courtesy of funlake.com

Fantastic Fishing

Experts know that fall fishing at Lake of the Ozarks can be some of the best of the year. So pack a picnic, your patience and your best lures, because you might have an amazing payoff. Catfish, black bass and white bass all get active as the water cools. On sunny days in early fall, fish often gather under dock floats, but bass will feed the heaviest in the lake's shallow waters in November, as temps really begin to drop. The best part about autumn angling: you won't have nearly as much competition as in summer. Don't forget your fishing license; you can pick one up at many marinas and retailers around the lake.

harbor hop, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri Harbor Hop | Credit: Courtesy of Funlake.com

Fun Festivals

September's BikeFest welcomes motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the country for an epic and rumbly rally and ride through the Ozark hills. For a quieter, family-friendly celebration, the Old Tyme Apple Festival held each October in nearby Versailles (spelled like the castle but pronounced Verr-sails) features vendors, a parade and of course, an apple pie-baking contest. Then there's Harbor Hop, a true lake tradition. During the event, held the second Saturday of October, boaters draw cards from more than 40 waterside locations in the hopes of putting together a winning poker hand for a cut of the entry fee pot.

Cooler Hiking

Lower temps and fall colors invite exploration via the area's many hiking trails. Lake of the Ozarks State Park —the state's largest park, with more than 17,000 acres—is always a popular destination for those aiming to get in their daily steps. The dozen-plus trails range from less than a mile long to a challenging 13.5-mile hike. One of the more popular trails is Coakley Hollow, a .8-mile self-guided interpretive route through six types of ecosystems, including dolomite glades, spring-fed streams, and different types of woodlands. Another favorite: 1.5-mile Lake View Bend Trail, which runs along the banks of the lake and passes both towering bluffs and gentle woodland slopes.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park in fall, Missouri, Lake of the Ozarks Ha Ha Tonka State Park | Credit: Courtesy of funlake.com

Calm Kayaking

Quiet waters make fall a terrific time to kayak. There's no better place to paddle than Ha Ha Tonka State Park, with its hauntingly beautiful castle ruins, gorgeous vistas, and tragic backstory. In 1904, a Kansas City businessman purchased Ha Ha Tonka Lake and Spring and began building a limestone mansion. He died in a car accident before his work was complete, and his sons eventually finished building the grand home. It later became a hotel and resort, but was destroyed by fire in the 1940s. The state acquired the land three decades later, creating one of Missouri's prettiest parks. Visitors may wander through the mansion ruins or rent kayaks for a paddle around bluffs topped with blazing color.

Perfect Leaf Peeping

While it's tough to make exact predictions, fall color at Lake of the Ozarks typically starts popping in mid- to late-October, when vast stands of hardwood trees including ashes, hickories, maples and oaks put on their annual show. Hiking and boating provide prime leaf-peeping opportunities, but it's also fun to take in the color during a road trip. A 37-mile drive starting in Versailles and heading down Highway 5 to Camdenton is your best bet. The trees look especially bright along the lakeshore, where the road crosses the lake at both Hurricane Deck and Niangua bridges.

Osage National Golf Resort, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri Osage National Golf Resort | Credit: Courtesy of funlake.com

Lower-Cost Golf

The lake boasts its own golf trail, one of the best golf destinations in the Midwest, with more than a dozen courses—some designed by legends such as Arnold Palmer, Tom Weiskopf and Bruce Devlin. The courses roll over hills and around limestone bluffs; many overlook the water. Fall typically brings cheaper tee times and more availability at prime spots.

Spa Shiki, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri Spa Shiki | Credit: Courtesy of Spa Shiki

Pampering Services