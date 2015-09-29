Top Things to Do on a Budget in Kansas City

A budget weekend in Kansas City is easy to plan with free attractions such as the Hallmark Visitors Center, the Money Museum and the Nelson-Atkins and Kemper museums.

Pandemic-related closures and restrictions may be in place. Please check websites before you travel.

1) Hallmark Visitors Center You've sent the cards; now, you can see how they're created. The world's largest greeting card company makes its home downtown in Crown Center, where self-guided tours give a behind-the-scenes look at the creativity that goes into each product. You'll see interactive displays and an exhibit highlighting the beloved Hallmark Hall of Fame television series. Keep an eye out for pieces of original art here and there, and cuddle up to the life-size Maxine mannequin for a photo op on your way out. hallmarkvisitorscenter.com

Hallmark Visitors Center Photo courtesy of VisitKC.com

2) Kaleidoscope Hallmark also feeds young imaginations with this free creative workshop geared to kids 12 and younger. Set your little artists free at activity stations where they can create masterpieces by repurposing materials left from the card company's manufacturing process. Projects and supplies vary but can include puzzles, melted crayons, black lights, die cuts, paints, markers and lots of scrap paper. Grown-ups can get in on the action, too: Tickets for family art sessions (also free) are available first-come, first-served. hallmarkkaleidoscope.com

3) The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art Known worldwide and recognized as one of the leading art museums in America, this cultural powerhouse packs in more than 34,000 works of art. Asian and African art, European masterworks, American classics, photography, sculpture-whatever your interest, you'll find something to admire. Admission is free, but you'll pay $10 to park in the garage. nelson-atkins.org

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art Photo courtesy of VisitKC.com

4) The Money Museum It may seem ironic that a museum about money would wind up on a list of things to do on a budget, but this intriguing attraction is free. The Money Museum is part of Kansas City's Federal Reserve Bank, a facility that sorts and transports cash to commercial banks and holds one of the largest automated cash vaults in the region. During self-guided visits, you can design currency, then e-mail a copy to yourself to print at home. Kids will get a kick out of the bags of shredded money the museum hands out as souvenirs. kansascityfed.org/moneymuseum/

5) Boulevard Brewing Company The largest specialty brewer in the Midwest accommodates the curious with a walking tour of its production facility. Knowledgeable, beer-loving guides fill you in on the company's history and brewing process before pouring free samples. The basic public tour is $10; check the website for details and all tour offerings. boulevard.com

Boulevard Brewing Company Photo courtesy of VisitKC.com

6) Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art If you like your art edgy, funky and sometimes challenging, put a visit to the free Kemper on your KC to-do list. Designed by architect Gunnar Birkerts, the mod exterior sets the tone for an offbeat experience. Inside, the soaring atrium leads into two wings showcasing a buzzy international collection of works from the likes of David Hockney, Georgia O'Keeffe and Willem de Kooning. Hungry? The edible creations at the museum's critically acclaimed Cafe Sebastienne taste every bit as good as they look. kemperart.org

7) First Fridays Thousands of visitors typically flood the Crossroads Art District from 5 to 9 p.m. the first Friday of each month for this gallery art crawl. The vibrant district has plenty of parking and a slew of restaurants for dinner beforehand, and food trucks line the streets. kccrossroads.org