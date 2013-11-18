Biking, disc golf, hiking—there's no shortage of fun ways to get your blood pumping in Kansas City. And, you'll find healthy eateries where you can fuel up for your active Midwest weekend getaway.

Top 10 Things to Do for Active Travelers in Kansas City

1) Shoal Creek Golf Club Play on a nearly 7,000-yard course with varying elevations and a 25-station driving range/putting green. Golf carts are equipped with GPS to let you see exactly how far you'll need to hit the ball. After your round, relax on the outdoor patio at the 11,000-square-foot clubhouse and refuel with a beer and a burger at the Players Grill. shoalcreekgolf.com

2) Kessler Park Disc Golf Course Get a workout-as well as some great views-as you make your way around this rolling course that threads through wooded terrain and around an old municipal reservoir. Because Kessler Park is one of the highest points in Kansas City, you'll catch some stunning overlooks. kcparks.org

Kessler Park Disc Golf Course. Photo courtesy of Kansas City, Missouri, Department of Parks and Recreation. Kessler Park Disc Golf Course. Photo courtesy of Kansas City, Missouri, Department of Parks and Recreation.

3) Cafe Gratitude All organic, all the time. This vegan cafe in the Crossroads Arts District serves fresh flavors with fun names; try the I Am Comforted roasted sweet potatoes in mint coconut chutney or the I Am Transformed corn tacos with black beans, brown rice and guacamole. cafegratitudekc.com

4) Car-Free Days on Cliff Drive An innovative Kessler Park program promotes healthy lifestyles by encouraging visitors to swap their four wheels for two. This is a designated State Scenic Byway, guaranteeing you'll see some beautiful natural features like woods and limestone bluffs as you hike, walk or bike. Check website for current conditions. kcparks.org

Cliff Drive. Photo courtesy of Kansas City, Missouri, Department of Parks and Recreation. Cliff Drive. Photo courtesy of Kansas City, Missouri, Department of Parks and Recreation.

5) Mill Creek Park Fitness Trail Test your strength and stamina at 10 fresh-air fitness stations along a 1-mile path through Mill Creek Park. Each exercise works a different muscle group, and walking or running between stations provides a little cardio boost. kcparks.org

Mill Creek Park Fitness Trail. Photo courtesy of Kansas City, Missouri, Department of Parks and Recreation. Mill Creek Park Fitness Trail. Photo courtesy of Kansas City, Missouri, Department of Parks and Recreation.

6) Blue Bird Bistro This cheerful Crossroads District cafe puts locally sourced organic ingredients to tasty use, and even grows herbs and produce in a garden across the street. At dinner, we enjoyed a hummus and spinach salad topped with Granny Smith apples and pecans, as well as an organic risotto with broccoli, tomatoes and portobellos. bluebirdbistro.com

7) Ride KC Bike Check the website for details on classic bike and e-bike rides. ridekcbike.com

8) The Mixx Build a salad with your choice of greens, dressing and customized Mixx-ins that include fruit, herbs, veggies, nuts, seeds, proteins and grains. You can also create a sandwich or order tempting menu items such as a Mediterranean veggie wrap or Thai salmon salad. Two locations; mixxingitup.com

9) Crown Center Ice Terrace For many Kansas City families, seasonal ice skating at this outdoor public rink is an annual wintertime tradition. Forty-eight years old in 2021 and still going strong, the rink attracts skaters of all skill levels, and looks beautiful dressed in Christmas lights during the holidays. Rental skates available. crowncenter.com/iceterrace