Independence, Missouri, Two-Day Getaway
Day 1
You could easily spend an entire day at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum, where multimedia exhibits reveal the plainspoken man who lived down the street before and after his presidency. The museum celebrates Truman's humble beginnings and his leadership style. It also explores the impact the only man to authorize the dropping of the atomic bomb had on the world.
Plan to try fare like lavender-encrusted lamb chops at Ophelia's on the historic town square.
At Silver Heart Inn, choose from four themed rooms in the main house or two cottages. Reliable chain lodgings in the area include Hilton Garden Inn Independence and Stoney Creek Hotel Kansas City-Independence.
Day 2
After breakfast, head over to the Harry S. Truman National Historic Site. It's different from the museum and offers a lively tour through a humble home that hosted statesmen.
For the afternoon, find a new appreciation for pioneer life (and lose yourself in heart-wrenching handwritten letters between a separated pioneer couple) at the National Frontier Trails Museum.
A relaxed atmosphere and great microbrews await at the Courthouse Exchange, and the Cable Dahmer Arena hosts hockey games, special events, ice-skating and national touring shows.
For more information: visitindependence.com