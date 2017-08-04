Top 10 Things to Do with Kids in Branson

Kids (and parents) will love riding roller coasters at Silver Dollar City, riding the rails on Branson Scenic Railway and rocketing down 245-foot water slides at White Water Branson.

1) Silver Dollar City What if an amusement park could time-travel to 1880? That's the idea at this Ozarks attraction packed with thrill rides, musical shows, restaurants and shops. You'll see artisans demonstrating pottery, glassblowing and woodcarving, as well as costumed interpreters wandering the property to lend an air of late-1800s authenticity. Brave the looping Outlaw Run wooden roller coaster for an adrenaline rush. silverdollarcity.com

Silver Dollar City Silver Dollar City. Photo: Courtesy of Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB

2) Branson Scenic Railway All aboard for a lovely 40-mile round-trip jaunt through hilly Ozark country. This vintage train journeys over bridges and through tunnels; sit in one of the three domed cars for the best views. In November and December, the Polar Express takes over with Christmas decorations, hot chocolate and Santa appearances. bransontrain.com

3) Titanic Museum The epic tale of the Titanic never fails to capture imaginations, and this permanent museum nicely balances history and tragedy. The building facade replicates the ship (complete with iceberg); inside, you'll see re-created state and steerage rooms, along with artifacts from the wreckage. One gallery pays thoughtful tribute to the eight musicians who lost their lives. Parents should be aware that some of the more somber information might be tough for younger kids to process. titanicbranson.com

9469146636_8eadbd4837_k Titanic Museum. Photo: Courtesy of Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB

4) White Water Branson This 13-acre Silver Dollar City water park features KaPau Plummet—a $1.7 million addition that launches riders down two 245-foot water slides with a knee-knocking 70-degree drop and a free fall into the pool below. The Coconut Cove section caters to toddlers with splash features and pint-size slides. Parents who just want to relax can float with the kids along an 800-foot lazy river. silverdollarcity.com/white-water.aspx

5) Dolly Parton's Stampede The Dolly Parton-sponsored attraction combines down-home cooking with a horse show. Pick a seat on the Confederate or Union side, then feast on Southern-style fare like barbecued pork and homemade biscuits as riders entertain with music, comedy and stunts. dpstampede.com

6) Branson Landing Kids will love the free fountain show that runs hourly starting at noon. Water shoots 120 feet into the air and is coordinated with music, lights and cannon fire. bransonlanding.com

Branson Landing Branson Landing. Photo: Courtesy of Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB

7) Sight and Sound Theatres Bible stories come to life with spectacular staging: high-tech special effects, live animals and rich pageantry. Audience members may find a Roman centurion on a white horse riding inches past their shoulder, angels with swords flying overhead or a camel lumbering up to the stage. sight-sound.com

8) Big Cedar Lodge The wooded location on Table Rock Lake, 10 miles south of Branson, offers a variety of accommodations from lodge rooms to cabins, plus kid-friendly activities like pools, a lazy river, evening bonfires, miniature golf and Fun Mountain, a play complex with bumper cars, underwater-themed bowling, laser tag and more. bigcedar.com

9) Branson Zipline at Wolfe Mountain Older kids and parents will enjoy the course full of zips, suspension bridges and beautiful scenery just north of town. Adventurous guests can buy a ticket to the 1/4-mile-long, high-speed Blue Streak and complete their tour with a 100-foot free fall on a device designed for training paratroopers. wolfemountainbranson.com