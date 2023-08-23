The Best Things to Do in Hermann, Missouri

Founded in the 1800s by German vintners, Hermann has retained its small-town character and rich viticulture traditions, making it a perfect Midwestern road trip stop or weekend destination.

Hermann, Missouri, founded more than 180 years ago, sits alongside the Missouri River, extending up into dramatic limestone bluffs. German immigrants first came to the area because it reminded them of the Rhine River Valley, but found the rugged land tough to tame. The crop that grew best? Grapes. That discovery kickstarted a thriving wine industry, one that roared back post-Prohibition and continues to this day in a region that oozes Old World charm.

Here's our list of the best things to do, places to eat and spots to stay in Hermann.

What to Do

Sample Local Wines and Spirits

Hermann's winemaking roots run deep. The town celebrated its first "Weinfest" in 1848, a tradition that continues today with an annual Oktoberfest. Considering Hermann was the country's biggest vino producer between 1865 and 1870, no visit is complete without at least a couple of winery stops. You'll see a lot of Missouri grapes including Chambourcin, Norton and Chardonel in the town's many vintages.

The Hermann Wine Trail includes seven wineries that routinely hold special events such as cheese and chocolate pairings. Established in 1855, Adam Puchta is a must-stop along the way; it's the country's oldest continuously owned family farm winery, passed down through seven generations of the Puchta family.

While it's not on the wine trail, Stone Hill is also a top winery stop, with its scenic hilltop vineyards. Take the cellar tour for a fascinating first-hand look at the town's early winemaking history, and leave room for a bite or snack at the winery's Vintage 1847 Restaurant inside a carriage house.

Keep in mind that German-style wine made in Hermann tends to be on the sweeter side. Ask for dry options at the start of your tasting if you prefer less sugar.

If you're more into beer and/or liquor, no worries. Hermann is home to a handful of distilleries and microbreweries that use local grains to make gin, rye, bourbon, whiskey and beer. Black Shire's cocktail list is especially fun, featuring sour cherry, peach and blackberry flavors.

Pro tip: Consider leaving your car at home so you don't have to designate a driver. Amtrak stops downtown daily on its Missouri River Runner route between St. Louis and Kansas City. While Hermann's quite walkable, there's also a year-round trolley service. For just $25, purchase a day pass for safe transport to a dozen wineries and distilleries.

Katy Trail Bikes Missouri Katy Trail | Credit: Starboard and Port

Hit the Katy Trail

Missouri's beloved Katy Trail State Park lies just three miles from Hermann. Cyclists love the former railroad track, now a 240-mile-long path; the route is especially pretty as it meanders along river bluffs and mid-Missouri farm fields. The McKittrick Trailhead is Hermann's closest access point, and a snap to reach thanks to the town's bike-friendly bridge over the Missouri River. If you're not bringing your own wheels, check out Pedago Hermann, where you can rent e-bikes for the day. You'll cover more ground and cruise the trail in comfort.

Learn the History

Hermann's residents take pride in their heritage and history. Learn what life was like for the first settlers at Deutschheim State Historic Site, where brick homes allow you to glimpse German traditions stretching back nearly two centuries. The site includes the 1840 Pommer-Gentner house, one of the oldest surviving buildings in Hermann. A guided tour ($5 a person) is well worth a wine break, just be sure to make reservations online.

The Hermann Farm Museum spans a collection of historic buildings including the Teubner-Husmann house, home to George Husmann, considered the father of Missouri wine. Visitors can learn not only about local history but also about endangered Shire horses—large, gentle horses that are bred, raised and trained on the farm. Tour options include carriage rides with Shire horses, behind-the-scenes tours of Black Shire Distillery, and a grand tram tour of the farm.

For another peek into the past, stop by the Historic Hermann Museum, housed in the 1871 German School building. Exhibits showcase a variety of household, farm and other items.

Find a Festival

Hermann loves a good party, and the town throws plenty throughout the year. From late March's Wurstfest (celebrating sausage, sauerkraut and adorable wiener dogs!) to Maifest, August's Wine and Jazz Festival, a month-long Oktoberfest and even an old-fashioned Christmas, Hermann's always got a celebration on the calendar. Special event weekends can get crowded, so make transportation plans and book accommodations well in advance.

Revel in Retail Therapy

The town might be small (population: 2,200), but its retail scene is robust. Topiaries carries handmade gifts and items inspired by nature. Bibliophiles will love browsing Buy the Book's vintage volumes. And Ricky's Chocolate Box has your sweet tooth covered, with 200 types of candies crafted onsite. To pack a taste of Germany in your picnic basket or to take home, head to Hermann Wurst House for sausages, gourmet foods and sauces.

Where to Eat

You may not need to venture far beyond wineries and your lodging for excellent fare, but it's fun to start your day at Ainsley's Place with aebleskivers, Danish pancake balls topped with raspberry sauce and powdered sugar. The Tin Mill Restaurant, in a restored gristmill, serves comfort food and German specialties, including schnitzel and spaetzle. The Concert Hall and Barrel Tavern is the oldest continually operating tavern west of the Mississippi; its signature burgers are some of the best in town.

Where to Stay

Hermann Hill, with a commanding view over the river and town, accommodates guests at a boutique hotel and spa—plus it has a handful of cottage suites that are dog-friendly.

With four elegantly appointed cottages and suites in the middle of downtown, Abigail's Grape Leaf B&B provides visitors with bespoke service and gourmet breakfasts in a prime location.

The Inn at Hermanoff offers a variety of accommodations including luxury suites, whole homes and historic stone hillside cottages built in the mid-1800s.

For an elevated experience, consider The Cottage—a cute cabin keeps your feet on the ground, but the standouts are three beautiful treehouses that let you sleep in leafy, lofty comfort.