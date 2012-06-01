20 Top Things to Do in Missouri

Missouri's largest lake has 1,150 miles of shoreline—and just about as many ways to get out and enjoy it. Lake of the Ozarks was formed in 1931, with the completion of Bagnell Dam. Since then, Bagnell Dam Boulevard, known as "the Strip," has evolved into a colorful kitsch-central, with fudge shops, old-time photo studios and souvenir shops.

But the lake is still the biggest draw, and fishing here is fabulous. Hire a guide to show you the best spots, or head out on your own for a little lake-style lounging on the water. Nearly 50 full-service marinas can hook you up with boat rentals.

