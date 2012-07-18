Two-Day Getaway to Rochester, Minnesota

Home to the world renowned Mayo Clinic, Rochester was providing top-notch TLC long before medical tourism became a trend. It also has hospitality down to a science, welcoming visitors with classy cuisine, chic shopping and sophisticated galleries.

Day 1

Base yourself in downtown, where you can reach everything by foot and find most of the city's action.

Explore the subway system, which is like Minneapolis's skyway culture, connecting hotels, clinic buildings and businesses such as clothing boutiques, gift shops and galleries.

Spend a day shopping at University Square and surrounding Broadway Avenue stores. Find funny girlfriend gifts at Tangerine Gifts: funky cards, flavored floss, wild socks and snarky books. Look for bright, modern home furnishings, kitchenware, attire and kids' stuff at the two-story Counterpoint store. The Nordic Shop sells Norwegian sweaters, Helly Hansen sport clothing, Royal Copenhagen dinnerware and Kosta Boda crystal.

Semva Art Gallery Rochester Minnesota SEMVA Art Gallery

Semva Art Gallery brings together the works of regional artists with paintings, photography, mosaics, metalwork, jewelry, blown glass, sculpture and fiber arts-some of it crafted using southeast Minnesota's hardwoods or reflecting Nordic heritage.

Dine outside on the Peace Plaza or indoors at Chester's Kitchen and Bar, known for tender wood-fired rotisserie meats and creative twists on Midwestern meals. Look for salad with pulled chicken, sweet corn, bacon and apples and a made-to-order banana cream pie with walnut-almond crust.

Kahler-2 Kahler Grand Hotel.

Spend the night where presidents and royalty have slept at historic Kahler Grand Hotel or choose the modern vibe at downtown's Doubletree Hotel.

Day 2

Learn about the Mayo family's legacy while touring Mayowood Mansion. Visit the 100-year-old, 38-room country home overlooking the Zumbro River Valley during the summer to enjoy the extensive gardens-or come during the winter holidays when it's festively decorated.

Explore the paths around Silver Lake Park, which encompasses a scenic widening of the Zumbro River. When the weather is nice, rent kayaks, rowboats and canoes. Water stays ice-free all winter, making it a favorite hangout for more than 35,000 Canada geese.

Work up an appetite for apple cinnamon pork chops, slow-cooked ribs, and a slice of Bunnie's coconut cake or the martini inspired by this sweet dessert at Canadian Honker.