Top Things to Do in Park Rapids, Minnesota

Visits to Park Rapids (190 miles northwest of the Twin Cities) aren’t complete without a walk across the headwaters of the Mississippi River, but that’s just the start of a weekend adventure here.

Do

Aunt Belle's Confectionary Watch employees stir buttery caramel in copper-bottom pots, and then check out the impressive selection of fudge, turtles, truffles and nut brittles. auntbelles.com

Character Challenge Adventure Park Thrills include a 370-foot zipline ride, trapeze-style balancing bar and free-fall experience. characterchallengecourse.com

Heartland State Trail One of the country's first rails-to-trails projects runs 49 miles from Park Rapids to Cass Lake. If you didn't bring a bike, rent one at Northern Cycle in Park Rapids. Tiny Dorset is a 6.5-mile ride east; ride another 5.5 miles to reach Lake Belle Taine and Nevis, where you can pose by a giant tiger muskie. dnr.state.mn.us

Itasca State Park After the ritual walk across the headwaters of the Mississippi River, look for wildlife—even the occasional black bear—at Minnesota's oldest state park, which contains 100 lakes, 250-plus campsites, cabins, bike trails, hiking trails and a swimming beach. At the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center, learn the meaning of loon calls and let the kids try on forest firefighter gear. dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/itasca

Shopping Park in the middle of the street (really!) to stroll through downtown. Beagle and Wolf Books and Bindery sells Minnesota novels and great cabin reads; Amish Oak and Americana Furnishings, downtown's largest store, glows with the warm tones of maple and cherry furniture. Find T-shirts, loon whistles, moccasins and souvenirs at Trading Post.

Eat

The Good Life Cafe Local ingredients star at this Main Street hangout. Try the walleye BLT with homemade tartar sauce. thegoodlifecafepr.com

La Pasta Italian Eatery In nearby Dorset, the self-proclaimed Restaurant Capital of the World, this eatery serves authentic Italian dishes like chicken Genovese and linguini. La Pasta Italian Eatery on Facebook

Minnesoda Fountain A sprinkling of malt powder tops the Dusty Road sundae at this '50s-style favorite downtown. Subs and soups (we love the homemade chicken and dumplings) round out the menu. Minnesoda Fountain on Facebook

Necce's Ristorante Sip a spiked basil lemonade while you wait for a beautifully browned crock of manicotti or lasagna. Homemade spumoni with raspberries makes a sweet finish. necces.net

Rapid River Logging Camp Established in 1955, the modest property still serves breakfasts and dinners fit for loggers' appetites. Rapid River Logging Camp on Facebook

Stay

Brookside Resort The 28-cabin family resort on Two Inlets Lake caters to week-long vacationers. Activities include golf, tennis, pool parties, water-skiing, painting lessons, boat rentals and bingo. brookside-resort.com

Mantrap Lodge One- to five-bedroom cabins appeal to groups eager to ditch the TV in favor of the beach. The owners emphasize family fun with activities like marshmallow roasts, minnow races and hayrides. mantraplodge.com

Royal Starr Resort Settle into one of 13 cabins with full kitchens in nearby Nevis. Use kayaks and canoes, rent pontoons, or just enjoy the lake view. Kids love the playground and fishing pier. royalstarrresort.com